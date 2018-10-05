Five cops restrain teen during drug-induced psychosis

It took five police officers to restrain the man.

A TOOWOOMBA Magistrate yesterday scolded health authorities after a teenager appeared before him for crimes committed during a drug-induced psychosis earlier this year.

Magistrate Damien Carroll said Jack Baker, 18, was "clearly prematurely discharged" from the Toowoomba Hospital when he threatened to kill health workers and police on the hospital's grounds in a fit of rage.

The incident played out as Baker was discharged by doctors after undergoing a mental health assessment.

"It is inexplicable," Magistrate Carroll said. "How could they let him go? If they didn't let him go none of this would have happened."

The court heard upon arrival at the watchhouse, Baker barged an officer out of the way in an attempt to escape.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Catherine Nielsen told the court it took five officers and two watchhouse staff to tackle and restrain Baker, who she said was under the influence of an unknown substance.

"He said he was going to kill (hospital staff), their families and that police were going to kill him," she said.

Baker's solicitor Andrew Spinks submitted the teen was under the influence of ice and was in the hospital suffering from a drug-induced psychosis prior to his release.

Baker was also appearing in court after breaking into a Charleville hotel and stealing seven cartons of Bundaberg Rum and two of Wild Turkey prior to these events.

Magistrate Damien Carroll ordered that Baker complete a nine-month period of probation after he pleaded guilty to all the offences.