Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ron Walsh attends the Remembrance Day service.
Ron Walsh attends the Remembrance Day service. Chris Burns

Buy Now
News

Five Bundy locals on what Remembrance Day means to them

Chris Burns
by
12th Nov 2019 10:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOCALS at yesterday's Remembrance Day ceremony talked about why it's important to them.

Dannielle Brearley attends the Remembrance Day service.
Dannielle Brearley attends the Remembrance Day service. Chris Burns

Buy Now

Dannielle Brearley

I am the secretary of the RSL sub-branch.

I also served in the navy.

We remember the fallen, that's why we're here today.

We give them the honour and remember the fallen so they are not forgotten.

Paul Roberts attends the Remembrance Day service.
Paul Roberts attends the Remembrance Day service. Chris Burns

Buy Now

Paul Roberts

Because I'm a member of the RAN (Royal Australian Navy).

HMAS Tobruk is the last ship I served in.

I was on the Tobruk in 1992-93.

Diane Campbell attends the Remembrance Day service.
Diane Campbell attends the Remembrance Day service. Chris Burns

Buy Now

Diane Campbell

To remember the fallen and honour them.

Dad was a serviceperson and long gone, and my partner was a veteran, and my daughter (Cr Helen Blackburn) was a soldier.

I remember not only my family but the other families too.

Ron Walsh attends the Remembrance Day service.
Ron Walsh attends the Remembrance Day service. Chris Burns

Buy Now

Ron Walsh

Because I have been in the services and I respect the people who have died for us, and I hope it continues forever and a day for the veterans themselves.

I was a choco, the backline people, basically, only in the reserves, for 21 years.

Bill Lawrence attends the Bundaberg Remembrance Day service.
Bill Lawrence attends the Bundaberg Remembrance Day service. Chris Burns

Buy Now

Bill Lawrence

I have relatives who lost their lives in Belgium and (for) myself, I served.

We owe them a great depth of gratitude. That's what it means to me.

I served in the Indonesia-Malaysian confrontation. I came back on swerved on sweepers.  

More Stories

day remembrance
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Awkward find in real estate ad

      Awkward find in real estate ad
      • 12th Nov 2019 10:52 AM

      Top Stories

        Bundaberg faces high fire danger today, severe tomorrow

        Bundaberg faces high fire danger today, severe tomorrow

        News RURAL Fire Brigade volunteers remain vigilant as local fire conditions are set to become severe tomorrow.

        • 12th Nov 2019 10:00 AM
        Emma's mission to make yoga accessible for anyone

        premium_icon Emma's mission to make yoga accessible for anyone

        Health Inclusive yoga taking off in Bundy

        • 12th Nov 2019 10:00 AM
        Evictee sets up camp outside caravan park

        premium_icon Evictee sets up camp outside caravan park

        News THE owner of a caravan park is hopeful that council officers will today remove a...

        One in hospital after single vehicle rollover

        premium_icon One in hospital after single vehicle rollover

        News A PERSON was taken to hospital after they were involved in a single vehicle...