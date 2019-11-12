Five Bundy locals on what Remembrance Day means to them

LOCALS at yesterday's Remembrance Day ceremony talked about why it's important to them.

Dannielle Brearley

I am the secretary of the RSL sub-branch.

I also served in the navy.

We remember the fallen, that's why we're here today.

We give them the honour and remember the fallen so they are not forgotten.

Paul Roberts

Because I'm a member of the RAN (Royal Australian Navy).

HMAS Tobruk is the last ship I served in.

I was on the Tobruk in 1992-93.

Diane Campbell

To remember the fallen and honour them.

Dad was a serviceperson and long gone, and my partner was a veteran, and my daughter (Cr Helen Blackburn) was a soldier.

I remember not only my family but the other families too.

Ron Walsh

Because I have been in the services and I respect the people who have died for us, and I hope it continues forever and a day for the veterans themselves.

I was a choco, the backline people, basically, only in the reserves, for 21 years.

Bill Lawrence

I have relatives who lost their lives in Belgium and (for) myself, I served.

We owe them a great depth of gratitude. That's what it means to me.

I served in the Indonesia-Malaysian confrontation. I came back on swerved on sweepers.