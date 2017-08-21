Five Bundy homes you can pick up for less than $200k

IF YOU'RE in the market for simple homes on healthy size blocks then look no more.
A number of cheap homes are on sale for less than $200,000.
1. 45 Montgomery St
Price: Offers above $180,000
At a glance:
- Three large bedrooms w/ built-ins
- Open kitchen, dining and living area
- Closed in sunken area, could be used as a 4th bedroom
- Attached carport
- Front verandah
- Outdoor shade covers on windows
- Fully fenced yard
- Garden shed and concrete slab for water tank or extra shed
- Large low maintance backyard with a variety of fruit trees
- Close to schools, shops and other local amenities
2. 31 FE Walker St
Price: $175,000
At a glance:
- Two bedrooms
- Air conditioned throughout
- Long term tenant returning $230 per week
- Renovated Bathroom
- Renovated Laundry
- Undercover outdoor area
- Fully fenced back yard
- Timber Shed
- Side access
- Large 809m2 Block
3. 11 Hay St
Price: $179,000
At a glance:
- 850sq m block
- Two bedrooms
- Single lock-up garage
- Across the road from nieghbourhood store
- Close to schools
- Plenty of space for a garden
4. 196 Targo St
Price: $185,000
At a glance:
- Three bedrooms (two with built-ins)
- Modern kitchen
- Carpets throughout
- Close to Walkervale State School
- Close to shops
5. 23 Grange St
Price: $169,000
At a glance:
- Two bedrooms
- Concrete stumps
- Air-conditioning in main bedroom
- Modern kitchen
- Powered shed
- Iron roof