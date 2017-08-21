Five Bundy homes you can pick up for less than $200k

IF YOU'RE in the market for simple homes on healthy size blocks then look no more.

A number of cheap homes are on sale for less than $200,000.

45 Montgomery St.

1. 45 Montgomery St

Price: Offers above $180,000

At a glance:

Three large bedrooms w/ built-ins

Open kitchen, dining and living area

Closed in sunken area, could be used as a 4th bedroom

Attached carport

Front verandah

Outdoor shade covers on windows

Fully fenced yard

Garden shed and concrete slab for water tank or extra shed

Large low maintance backyard with a variety of fruit trees

Close to schools, shops and other local amenities

31 FE Walker St.

2. 31 FE Walker St

Price: $175,000

At a glance:

Two bedrooms

Air conditioned throughout

Long term tenant returning $230 per week

Renovated Bathroom

Renovated Laundry

Undercover outdoor area

Fully fenced back yard

Timber Shed

Side access

Large 809m2 Block

11 Hay St.

3. 11 Hay St

Price: $179,000

At a glance:

850sq m block

Two bedrooms

Single lock-up garage

Across the road from nieghbourhood store

Close to schools

Plenty of space for a garden

196 Targo St.

4. 196 Targo St

Price: $185,000

At a glance:

Three bedrooms (two with built-ins)

Modern kitchen

Carpets throughout

Close to Walkervale State School

Close to shops

23 Grange St.

5. 23 Grange St

Price: $169,000

At a glance:

Two bedrooms

Concrete stumps

Air-conditioning in main bedroom

Modern kitchen

Powered shed

Iron roof

