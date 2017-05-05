Five Bundaberg retail properties you can snap up now

THERE are some hot properties on the Bundaberg commercial property market.

Easily one of the most iconic buildings up for grabs is 1A Quay St.

The building, once known as the Spinnaker, now houses the Rock Bar and Grill.

The listing advertises the two-storey property as being perched on 760 sq m of riverfront land.

But if you can't afford the property's minimum $850,000 price tag, never fear, there are some cheaper properties about - and some even more extravagant.

1. Westside Plaza, 19 Bolewski St - expressions of interest

The former home of both Bi-Lo and Coles, Westside Plaza is now awaiting a new major tenant.

The building comes with a 1.39 hectare land area, the opportunity to redevelop and a vacant service station listed as a potential value-adder.

For info: 0439 034 042

2. 2 Novakoski St - $660,000

The popular Kepnock corner store building is on the market.

Close to Kepnock State High School, the building features a 560sq m floor area.

For info: 0418 204 479

3. 1A Quay St - Offers from $850,000

Bundy's iconic restaurant building overlooks the river with 180 degree views and has a fully functional kitchen.

Both the upper and lower levels have been restored to a level beyond its former glory.

For info: 1300 622 300

4. 1 Targo St - $550,000

Two freehold shops are being offered for sale in one of the city's most central locations.

The building area is 160sq m and the two shops are equally split.

For info: 0418 204 479

5. 69 Bourbong St - $525,000

It's an area in town that everyone is familiar with.

The freehold property in the middle of town comes with or without two businesses.

For info: 0419 818 315

