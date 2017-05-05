26°
News

Five Bundaberg retail properties you can snap up now

Crystal Jones
| 5th May 2017 2:03 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THERE are some hot properties on the Bundaberg commercial property market.

Easily one of the most iconic buildings up for grabs is 1A Quay St.

The building, once known as the Spinnaker, now houses the Rock Bar and Grill.

The listing advertises the two-storey property as being perched on 760 sq m of riverfront land.

But if you can't afford the property's minimum $850,000 price tag, never fear, there are some cheaper properties about - and some even more extravagant. 

1. Westside Plaza, 19 Bolewski St - expressions of interest

The former home of both Bi-Lo and Coles, Westside Plaza is now awaiting a new major tenant.

The building comes with a 1.39 hectare land area, the opportunity to redevelop and a vacant service station listed as a potential value-adder.

For info: 0439 034 042

2. 2 Novakoski St - $660,000

The popular Kepnock corner store building is on the market.

Close to Kepnock State High School, the building features a 560sq m floor area.

For info: 0418 204 479

3. 1A Quay St - Offers from $850,000

Bundy's iconic restaurant building overlooks the river with 180 degree views and has a fully functional kitchen.

Both the upper and lower levels have been restored to a level beyond its former glory.

For info: 1300 622 300

4. 1 Targo St - $550,000

Two freehold shops are being offered for sale in one of the city's most central locations.

The building area is 160sq m and the two shops are equally split.

For info: 0418 204 479

5. 69 Bourbong St - $525,000

It's an area in town that everyone is familiar with.

The freehold property in the middle of town comes with or without two businesses.

For info: 0419 818 315
 

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  commercial property property real estate

Just In

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a price tag to match.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Fears fares may rise if Virgin abandons Bundy flights

Fears fares may rise if Virgin abandons Bundy flights

THE cost of airfares to Brisbane may skyrocket unless the State Government steps in to save Virgin flights at Bundaberg’s airport, MP claims.

Fundraiser this weekend to help family of Tiaro crash victims

IN MEMORY: A fundraiser will be held this Sunday fort he family of Sarah (L) and Daniel (far right) Walker who lost their lives in a crash south of Maryborough at Easter 2017.

The event has been created by close friends of the Walker family.

Jail for fatal hit and run, sending penis pics to girl, 13

FATALITY: Tributes mark the scene where Timothy Hardwick lost his life in a hit-and-run incident.

Chadwick, 20, feels 'putrid' over fatal crash

Five Bundaberg retail properties you can snap up now

Iconic buildings on offer

Local Partners

Petition to prevent netting in local water

Childers man, John Downey has started a petition to Member for Burnett, Stephen Bennett to get net-free zones in the Burrum, Cherwell, Isis and Gregory River.

Cycle a monthly horror for girls who don't have pads

OVERSEAS HELP: Nicole Beasley has begun making washable sanitary kits for women in third-world countries and needs your help.

Sending sanitary products to girls in need

BCC festival is on tomorrow

Looking for something to do?

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Justice Crew coming to Bundaberg

POP DAT BUCKLE: Get your tickets now to see Justice Crew perform in Bundaberg.

Pop Dat Buckle tour

Game of Thrones spin-off shows confirmed

Games of Thrones spin-offs are coming because US broadcaster HBO has signed four writers to explore additional shows for the most popular series in its history.

Sister adamant Heath Ledger had no demons

Actor Heath Ledger.

Heath Ledger's sister: Demons didn't exist

Miley's gone clean off the weed

Miley Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus reveals she's clean and sober in candid interview

Kendall Jenner’s Vogue cover sparks major backlash

Vogue India

Vogue India’s latest cover girl is a bit off-brand

Josh Hartnett in 2017: What ever happened to the actor?

Josh Hartnett, where have you been hiding?

The real reason Josh Hartnett suddenly disappeared from Hollywood.

Erin’s TV tears: ‘I’m devastated’

“We’re very devastated to be dragged into what is a very sad situation”: Molan.

THE Footy Show’s Erin Molan addressed her week of drama.

MasterChef horror cook elimination

MasterChef 2017 contestant Rashedul Hasan.

First contestant eliminated after cook drops one of his dishes.

FAMILY HOME WITH POOL and WORKSHOP

24 Greathead Road, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 4 $249,000

Located in the popular suburb of Kepnock, a short drive to schools and shopping centres and being less than 10 minutes to CBD. Three generous bedrooms in total...

Immaculate family home with access to beautiful Woodgate Beach

7 Snapper Court, Woodgate 4660

House 6 4 4 O/A $550,000

Truly Immaculate Home with multiple options. An inspection is a must to really appreciate this extremely well-loved home. This two level contemporary residence is...

1.23 Hectares - 4 Bedroom Brick Home - Sheds Galore

78 Ten Mile Road, Sharon 4670

House 4 2 5 $389,000

Fantastic opportunity to buy this 4 B/R brick home with brick internal feature walls with great location only 9 klms to Bundaberg CBD. 3 + acres or (1.23HA) with...

GREAT STREET APPEAL, SPACIOUS LIVING AND SOPHISTICATED STYLE

231 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $465,000

This immaculate property is perfect for those searching for a modern, sophisticated and stylish home in a great location positioned within close proximity to...

LOOK WHAT IS ON OFFER HERE ! - PRIVATE 6,006m2 BLOCK + 8m x 7m SHED + POOL

78 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 4 1 3 $275,000

Situated in a small acreage estate just 10 minutes from Bundaberg and major shopping on a private and tranquil 6,006m2 allotment with in ground pool is this...

MUST BE SOLD - RETURNING $565.00 PER WEEK!!

13 Curtis Street, Bundaberg South 4670

Unit 5 3 2 $329,900

OWNERS HAVE SLASHED THE PRICE AND MADE CLEAR INSTRUCTIONS THE PROPERTY MUST BE SOLD - RETURNING $565.00 PER WEEK - 3 UNITS, 1,164m2 RES B ALLOTMENT Here is an...

108.1 HA, 109 MEG ALLOCATION + 55 MEG DAM, 86 HA CULTIVATION

Lot 35 Mahogany Creek Road, Elliott 4670

Rural 4 2 13 $1,390,000

Current income producing pineapple and small crop farm located 21 km south from the Bundaberg CBD fronting the Elliott River. Known as Mahogany Downs this 108.1ha...

108.1 HA, 109 MEG ALLOCATION + 55 MEG DAM, 86 HA CULTIVATION

392 Mahogany Creek Rd, Elliott 4670

House 4 2 13 $1,390,000

Current income producing pineapple and small crop farm located 21 km south from the Bundaberg CBD fronting the Elliott River. Known as Mahogany Downs this 108.1ha...

SEPARATE DETACHED INDEPENDENT GRANNY FLAT

17 Gahans Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 1 $247,000

Now here is a property that offers dual independent living and certainly provides options and flexibility for the savvy purchaser. Located in Kalkie the property...

BRAND NEW SEASIDE LIVING

25 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Save the time and hassle of building yourself by buying this absolutely stunning brand new home situated in Ocean Heights Estate. The home is ready for you to...

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

On the beach

Classic holiday house offers wide Moffat beach outlook

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!