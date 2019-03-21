Five big drug busts that shocked Bundaberg

Police sweep on the Friday Freedom in 2011.

Police sweep on the Friday Freedom in 2011. Max Fleet BUN121111AFP14

BUNDABERG. Quiet, peaceful and laid-back.

But like every region, it has its dark side.

The NewsMail takes a look back at some of the big drug busts that have made news in recent years.

Massive cocaine haul

THE tranquility of the Bundaberg Port was brutally interrupted in 2011 when one of the country's biggest cocaine busts played out.

Three men were arrested on November 11, 2011 when members of the Australian Federal Police - who had been monitoring them for months - swooped.

Officers pulled over the two cars in which they were driving on Burnett Heads Rd, and in which they were carrying 85kg of the cocaine which had been brought into the country on the yacht Friday Freedom.

Ivan Maria Ramos-Valea pleaded guilty to importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug while Miguel Angel Sanchez-Barrocal and Jose Herrero-Calvo each pleaded guilty to a count of possessing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug.

In November 2013, two years after the bust, Bundaberg's Supreme Court sentenced the men.

Ramos-Valea was sentenced to 25 years' jail without the possibility of parole for 13 years.

Herrero-Calvo was sentenced to 18 years' jail with a non-parole period of 10 years, and Sanchez Barrocal was jailed for 17 years with a non-parole period of nine years.

-------------------------------------------------------

Cannabis up in smoke : Police burn cannabis at a South Kolan property.

Massive pile of pot gets set alight

THERE was a massive bonfire on a South Kolan property when Bundaberg CIB burned 330 cannabis plants.

A search of a property in the area revealed the plants, as well as 751 cannabis seedlings and a large number of cannabis seeds.

A 58-year-old man was charged with producing and possessing drugs and appeared in court in April.

-------------------------------------------------------

Abdallah Abdallah. Contributed

Huge illegal tobacco haul

In July, Victorian man Abdallah Abdallah, 51, was sentenced at the Melbourne County Court to two and half years jail and received a $2000 fine to be released on a four-year good behaviour bond for possession and movement of more than one tonne of illegal tobacco with a total excise value of $1,831,881.

It was later discovered that Abdallah arranged for an unsuspecting man to drive ten one tonne hale bales of dried tobacco leaf from his farm in Queensland to Melbourne.

After the ATO received the referral from the New South Wales Police, ATO officers uncovered Abdallah was in possession of more than 5.5 acres of illicit tobacco at two separate properties at Givelda, near Bundaberg.

-------------------------------------------------------

The home in Branyan Street which was raided by police on Wednesday morning. Mike Knott BUN070917RAID2

Cooking meth in the suburbs

A quiet neighbourhood was rocked by a police raid in September 2017 when police found a drug lab on Branyan St.

The NewsMail spoke with neighbours who said the area was normally quiet and they didn't suspect a thing.

Police found chemicals and drug paraphernalia they said could be used to cook meth.

-------------------------------------------------------

Drug bust nets $1.2 million worth of Cannabis: Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Brach officer-in-charge Daren Edwards says police have uncovered 377 cannabis plants at Lowmead, north west of Bundaberg.

More than a million dollars of marijuana

In 2015, the NewsMail reported on marijuana crops worth more than $1.2 million on two rural properties in the region. The plants had been establised for more than two years.

"The main property in Meckellor Rd was a 200 hectare property and the offenders there had small lots established throughout the property, mostly in heavily wooded areas of 20 to 30 plants in raised beds that were netted off to prevent wildlife attacking them," Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards said.