Crime

Five arrested in Agnes Water drug sting

Mark Zita
by
10th Jun 2019 6:57 AM
FIVE people have been arrested after drug raids at Agnes Water.

Police executed four search warrants near the township between April and June.

During the search, officers 11.5 grams of methylamphetamine, 263 grams of cannabis and drug paraphernalia.

A 42-year-old Gladstone man was charged with one count of drug trafficking, and two counts each of possessing things used in the commission of a crime.

A 29-year-old Agnes Water man was charged with 3 counts each of possession dangerous drug, one count of stealing and receiving, and one count of possessing a restrict drug.

A 30-year-old Agnes Water woman was charged with two counts each of possessing dangerous drug, one count of possessing controlled drug, one count possession of utensil and one count of possession drug instructions.

A 22-year-old Agnes Water man was charged with one count of possessing dangerous drug and one count of possessing utensil.

A 31-year-old Agnes Water man was charged with on count of stealing, and one count of possessing utensil.

They will all appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on June 17.

