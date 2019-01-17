Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shoppers at Westfield in the northern Sydney suburb of Chatswood witnessed the dramatic arrest tonight of four men carrying firearms through the centre.
Shoppers at Westfield in the northern Sydney suburb of Chatswood witnessed the dramatic arrest tonight of four men carrying firearms through the centre.
Crime

Five ‘armed’ teens arrested at Westfield

17th Jan 2019 5:28 AM

FIVE teenagers are in custody after shoppers reported the dramatic sight of a group of males carrying firearms through a Westfield in northern Sydney.

Police from North Shore Police Area Command were called to the shopping centre in Chatswood at about 6.30pm. They arrested an 18-year-old man and four teenage boys aged 17 at about 6.40pm outside a supermarket and seized several replica guns.

It is unclear whether the men were threatening shoppers, but police handcuffed them on the floor of the centre.

Three were taken to Chatswood Police Station, and two were taken to North Sydney Police Station, where they are assisting with inquiries.

No one was physically injured during the incident.

As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to come forward.

More Stories

Show More
armed teens arrest crime editors picks replica firearms westfield

Top Stories

    UP IN SMOKE: Locals spend $78 million a year on cigarettes

    premium_icon UP IN SMOKE: Locals spend $78 million a year on cigarettes

    News SMOKING. It's a choice made by millions of people across Australia, and Bundaberg is no different.

    • 17th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
    Symphony of disappointment over vandalism of CBD piano

    premium_icon Symphony of disappointment over vandalism of CBD piano

    News Heartbreak over vandalism of popular piano

    • 17th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
    Claims of drug abuse in region's aged care homes

    premium_icon Claims of drug abuse in region's aged care homes

    News 'I don't think they realise how bad the situation is'

    • 17th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
    HEART AND SOUL: Finding joy in the simple life

    HEART AND SOUL: Finding joy in the simple life

    Opinion Clearing exercise brings home point

    • 17th Jan 2019 5:00 AM