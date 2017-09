What's worse than finding a worm in your apple?

Taking a bite and finding half a worm.

What do you call a fruity pop star?

Katy Peary.

How do you make an apple puff?

Chase it round the garden.

What can a whole apple do that half an apple can't do?

It can look round.

Jake came rushing in to see his Dad.

"Dad is it true that an apple a day keeps the doctor away?” he puffed.

"That's what they say,” Dad said.

"Well, give me an apple quick, I've just broken the doctor's window!”