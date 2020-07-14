Fitzroy Island shark attack victim ‘grabbed on the ankle’

A young woman reportedly attacked by a shark off Fitzroy Island has been identified as a crew member of a vessel shooting a web series on marine life.

A YOUNG woman reportedly attacked by a shark off Fitzroy Island has been identified as a crew member of a vessel shooting a web series on marine life.

Anika Craney, 29, is listed as a deckhand, videographer and nurse working on the Barefoot II vessel which is skippered by Dean Cropp, the son of legendary documentary maker Ben Cropp.

Dean Cropp, who used to live in Port Douglas, but has relocated to Sydney, said Ms Craney was part of a five-member crew who had just arrived in the Far North after the border reopened.

Anika Craney, 29, was swimming off Fitzroy Island when she was bitten on the leg by a fish. Picture: Instagram.

"It was a day off as we were waiting for the weather to improve and a couple of the girls swam to shore to check out the island," Mr Cropp said.

"As they got close, a shark grabbed her on the ankle and she kicked at it."

He said Ms Craney did not know what breed of shark had bitten her.

"She's a very experienced freediver and has dealt with sharks in the past two years," Mr Cropp said.

"They're not something we're fearful of but we do respect them."

According to Ms Craney's profile on the Barefoot Charters website - a boat hire company operating out of Sydney - she had joined the crew for recent expeditions to New Caledonia and throughout the Coral Sea.

"As a professional nurse, carer and support worker she spans all types of roles and client types from aged care to youth outdoor education," the site said.

"She has even scaled the heights of Mount Kilimanjaro as a videographer for charity and excitement of course.

"Her roles as medic, nurse and freediver have kept her on her toes.

"Growing up on both the north and south sides of Sydney she feels a close connection to the ocean, beaches and of course Sydney Harbour."

Ms Craney is also a Cobargo resident who lost her house in the NSW bushfires.

