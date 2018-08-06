Menu
Tia-Clair Toomey during the Women's 58kg weight lifting competition final on day two of the XXI Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia, Friday, April 6, 2018. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Fittest woman on earth: Toomey the superstar

6th Aug 2018 12:14 PM | Updated: 12:14 PM
CROSSFIT: She is the fittest woman on the planet for the second year running and this time there is no doubt.

The Sunshine Coast's Tia-Clair Toomey has made it back-to-back Reebok World CrossFit Championship in the US.

The dynamic 25-year-old 'pocket rocket' finished a clear first on 1154 points ahead of rookie Laura Horvarth of Hungary (1090) and Icelander Katrin Tanja Davidsdottir (1020).

Toomey won three of the 14 events and finished outside the top 10 only once.

The adrenalin really started to flow in Toomey's veins when she lifted a stunning 188kg in the deadlift which set the Australian supporters in raptures.

Last year Toomey had to stagger to the finish line holding two 35-pound kettle bells above her head.

Fellow Aussie Kara Webb (ne Saunders) came an agonisingly close second.

