Fitness trainer’s $17,000 trafficking venture

Bedri Genc walks away from Ipswich District Court despite admitting to drug trafficking.

A DRUG dealer and fitness trainer who serviced dope smokers in his country town has faced sentencing after a court heard he benefited to the tune of $17,000.

Gatton man Bedri Genc narrowly avoided jail, with Ipswich District Court hearing he sold cannabis and MDMA on what was considered a commercial level.

It was his young age, lack of criminal history, and the positive efforts he was making to kick his own addiction that went someway towards sparing him from a cell.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC on Thursday told Genc he would go to jail if he reoffended.

Genc, 22, appeared in the court dock and pleaded guilty to trafficking cannabis; as well as six counts of supplying schedule 1 dangerous drugs; six counts of supplying schedule 2 dangerous drugs; and possession of anything used in a drug offence.

Crown prosecutor Chau Donnan said Genc's trafficking appeared to have been a commercial operation, with the judge noting that he was in the business of trafficking.

She said the time of trafficking spanned 10 months, but Genc ceased his activity before police intervened.

Ms Donnan said the charges also involved other substances such as MDMA, but no further facts were provided on the record.

The defence barrister for Genc conceded the case had some features that would justify a custodial sentence.

He said Genc had completed drug diversion programs, had his hair follicles tested that proved negative to drugs, and was now very close to being rehabilitated.

Genc also held certificates in fitness training and previously a security licence.

He said Genc instructed he had been using drugs daily with his habit starting at age 17.

The barrister said Genc ceased his use when arrested 15 months earlier.

Judge Horneman-Wren said Genc had been a young male aged between 18 and 20 when he offended.

"The facts as set out are very troubling," he said.

Judge Horneman-Wren then disclosed some of the agreed Crown facts in the case, saying Genc made 242 actual supplies, and another 54 offers to do so.

The drug deals were in various amounts and Genc sold more than 1.6kg, receiving in excess of $17,500 in payment.

"You bought in bulk from a supplier," he said.

Judge Horneman-Wren said he also supplied small quantities of MDMA on nine occasions.

The money was used to fund his own drug habit.

"Trafficking is abhorrent. Particularly in small rural communities like Gatton where you were offending," Judge Horneman-Wren said.

"People so casually sell drugs and it is particularly abhorrent that someone as young as you engaged in selling cannabis.

"No community wants to see its youth using drugs or engaged in selling drugs that ruin young lives."

Genc was convicted and sentenced to a three-year jail term for trafficking, with the sentence immediately suspended for four years.

There were lesser jail terms of three months on 11 offences, suspended for two years.

Judge Horneman-Wren warned strongly for Genc not to involve himself in any criminality while on a suspended sentence.