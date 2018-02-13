Fitness guru in Bargara for opening

ARMY APPROACH: Steve 'Commando' Willis speaks to guests of the Palm Lakes Resort opening in Bargara on Saturday.

THE Biggest Loser fans were in for a treat at the weekend when Commando Steve dropped into town.

The television fitness guru and personal trainer was in Bundaberg for the unveiling of Milon gym at Palm Lake Resort Bargara's Open Day on Saturday.

The event offered a host of activities.

Visitors were the first to view three architectural display homes at the Bargara resort, and the gym's technologically advanced electronic fitness training system was showcased.

Milon gym features German- engineered fitness equipment.

Each of the 12 electronic strength and cardio machines uses personalised smart card technology that automatically adjusts the equipment to each user's individual anatomy and training requirements.

Palm Lake Resort general manager of sales Sue Baldwin said the gym gear had proven popular.

"This is resort living taken to another level,” Ms Baldwin said.

"Palm Lake Resort has installed Milon gyms in some of our other resorts already and residents have experienced amazing benefits from it.

"They all agree that it is the simplicity of the system that makes them keep exercising, with a circuit taking only 17.5 minutes for a very focused fitness result.”

Commando Steve officiated the opening of a five-lane lap pool on the open day and offered fitness advice to residents and guests.

Ms Baldwin said the open day was a great opportunity to show what the resort had to offer, such as contem- porary two-bedroom homes featuring a study with luxury finishes and European appliances.

"The opulent designs will pique home owners' interest and stir the imagination with all the luxury finishes and designer styling ideas on show,” she said.