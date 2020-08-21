Fitness counsellor returns to region to empower mums

MUMMY HAVEN: Nicole Hay with her two youngest children, is passionate about empowering mums and allowing them to rediscover who they are.

MUMMY HAVEN: Nicole Hay with her two youngest children, is passionate about empowering mums and allowing them to rediscover who they are.

ON A mission to see mums flourish and rediscover themselves, a personal trainer with experience in how psychology can impact a healthy lifestyle is returning to the Bundaberg region.

Owner of The Mummy Haven (formerly known as Flourish Health and Fitness) Nicole Hay moved to Bargara with her family in 2016, where she started offering her fitness services to local mums.

“(My business) came about as I saw a gap in the fitness industry specialising in the overall wellbeing of mums,” Ms Hay said.

“I like to tell my clients that I’m reintroducing them to themselves, as motherhood sees a lot of women losing their identity because they have no idea who they are anymore and often refer to themselves as ‘just a mum.’”

MUMMY HAVEN: Nicole Hay with her two youngest children, is passionate about empowering mums and allowing them to rediscover who they are.

As a mum to three adult men and two little girls aged one and five-years-old herself, the personal trainer knows all about the busy schedule parents face in their day-to-day lives.

“Mums are cooking, cleaning, washing clothes, helping with homework, doing the school run, taking the kids to soccer and dance practice and sometimes even hold down a job outside of the home,” Ms Hay said.

“Juggling so many different hats and not putting their own needs at the top of the list, it’s no wonder they’re feeling tired, resentful, stressed out or struggling with weight, which is why I want to help put them back into their own lives.”

Working as a personal trainer for almost eight years, Ms Hay is also certified in human nutrition, eating psychology and works as an Punchfit and MetaPWR instructor, as well as a pre and post natal trainer.

Passionate about helping others, Ms Hay is also on the way to completing a diploma in counselling, which she believes will allow her to offer more than just a work out and address what may stem some issues.

“For the majority of mums, the problem is not that they are simply overweight, but that they don’t address their own fundamental needs and weight gain is the end result to a much bigger problem,” she said.

“In a small regional town like Bundaberg, it’s great to be able to offer a much broader service to women looking for answers and not just a ‘quick fix.’

HARD WORK: Nicole Hay is encouraging Bundy locals to participate in her next six-week challenge.

After a relocating to the Sunshine Coast for her husband’s work, the fitness instructor is returning to Bargara and is excited about to move back to the region.

“All of my family lives on the Sunshine Coast, which is why we are here but we are moving back for my husband’s work,” Ms Hay said.

“I love Bargara … I love how quiet it is, the natural scenery, beach and how friendly people are.”

Focused on empowering her clients, Ms Hay said she does not believe in chicken and broccoli meal plans, crash diets, shakes and hardcore workouts, but does believe living a healthy lifestyle takes motivation, commitment and a hard work ethic.

For more information about the personal training, counselling, coaching and her six-week fitness program ‘The Hard Way to Lose Weight’, click here.