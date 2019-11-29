Menu
Valentine Holmes at his first North Queensland Cowboys training session. Picture: NQ Cowboys
Rugby League

Fit and firing Holmes begins Cowboys journey

by Travis Meyn
29th Nov 2019 5:37 PM
HERE is the photo Cowboys fans have been waiting a year to see.

Star recruit Valentine Holmes hit the training paddock in Townsville on Friday for the first time in North Queensland colours.

Holmes underwent fitness testing with Cowboys staff and completed drills with his new teammates.

 

The Queensland Origin star signed a six-year deal with the Cowboys last Sunday after returning from a stint in the NFL with the New York Jets.

Holmes, 24, didn't play a competition game for the Jets, but was on the team's practice squad and remained in shape.

Holmes was put through fitness tests at his new club. Picture: NQ Cowboys
Holmes shocked the NRL in November last year when he sought a release from Cronulla to embark on an NFL mission.

It was widely believed he would go to North Queensland when he finished chasing his NFL dream, but it was an anxious wait for Cowboys fans.

Holmes will play fullback for North Queensland next year as the Cowboys attempt to bounce back from a dismal 14th-placed finish in 2019.

north queensland cowboys nrl valentine holmes
