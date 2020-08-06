Fit and fab: Our readers decide on Bundy’s favourite gym

BUNDY'S BEST: Voted in as Bundy's best gym by NewsMail readers, Snap Fitness Bundaberg club manager Nathan Adamski said he was grateful for the support. Photo: Rhylea Millar.

BUNDY'S BEST: Voted in as Bundy's best gym by NewsMail readers, Snap Fitness Bundaberg club manager Nathan Adamski said he was grateful for the support. Photo: Rhylea Millar.

BUNDABERG'S votes are in and one local gym has taken out the NewsMail's readers' choice.

Snap Fitness Bundaberg took out top spot when readers were asked about their favourite gym and fitness centres.

More than 150 nominations were received on a NewsMail Facebook call-out, with the top forming an online poll where readers were asked to vote for their favourite.

Club Manager Nathan Adamski said he was grateful for the support from members and the local community.

"The fitness industry has been through such a tough period lately due to COVID so to have support like this is very rewarding," Mr Adamski said.

"We recently modernised our club and added a new functional training zone, updated all our cardio and added our new amazing live fitness tracking tool called Myzone, which is super cool and motivating."

BUNDY'S BEST: Voted in as Bundy's best gym by NewsMail readers, Snap Fitness Bundaberg club manager Nathan Adamski said he was grateful for the support. Photo: Rhylea Millar.

After working in the industry for 18 years and at Bundy's Snap Fitness for almost seven years, Mr Adamski said he is proud to work for a club that looks after their staff and members so well.

"We have a very inclusive club (with) such a diverse member base, from school students to seniors and veterans, doctors and backpackers," Mr Adamski said.

"(It's) a club that everyone feels comfortable and safe in which is especially important during this COVID period and we are proud to provide that peace of mind to our members."

Snap Fitness has been operating in Bundaberg for almost nine years and Australia wide for more than a decade.