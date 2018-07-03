Menu
Basketball

THIRTEEN EJECTED: Dark night for Aussie basketball

by Alex Blair
3rd Jul 2018 2:30 AM

AUSTRALIA'S match against the Philippines has descended into chaos after a fist fight broke out during the pair's FIBA World Cup qualifying clash.

The ugly eruption broke out at the Philippine Arena with just over four minutes left in the third quarter with Australia ahead 79-48.

The explosive encounter, which led to objects being thrown around the court as players wildly threw punches, was sparked after Boomers guard Chris Goulding was shoved to the floor.

Aussie Daniel Kickert reacted immediately, landing a punch opposition player. Chaos ensued as the Filipino side raced into the melee. Aussie NBA star Thon Maker was seen throwing knees in the enconuter as chairs flew behind the court.

The game was halted as officials reviewed the situation and pondered over the possibility of pulling the match.

"(We) want to appeal to everybody to please settle down," the game's announcer said. "We didn't want (that to happen). We will wait for referee's decision, but please I would like us to respect the game."

Officials eventually ejected 13 players from the game, including Aussies Nathan Sobey, Chris Goulding, Maker and Kickert.

The game was incredibly allowed to carry on despite the Philippines having only three players available for the remainder of the quarter.

The match was eventually forfeited by the home side at the close of the third.

Fistfight breaks out in Australia vs. Philippines basketball match
Commentator Shane Heal said the decision to allow the game to carry on was "laughable" after the farcical situation died down.

Social media exploded at the scenes, with some fans claiming the brawl trumped LeBron James' stunning A$208m transfer to the LA Lakers as the biggest basketball news of the day.

Basketball Australia CEO Anthony Moore released a statement after the damaging incident unfolded.

