Fishos warned only days remain for catching cod

FISHOS are being warned only five days remain until the Mary River cod is off limits.

The season closes from September 1 to November 30 and Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol officer Coby Walker said it was an important measure to allow the species to reproduce so there are viable stocks for future generations.

"For Mary River cod, the closure applies to all Queensland non-tidal waters, including stocked impoundments,” Mr Walker said.

"The closed season for Murray cod applies only to Queensland waters within the Murray Darling Drainage Division.

"An exception to this closed season applies to Beardmore, Beehive, Connolly, Cooby, Coolmunda, Glenlyon, Leslie and Storm King dams where the fish are stocked.

"If fishing for Murray cod at one of the stocked dams where the closure does not apply, a minimum size limit of 60 cm, maximum size limit of 110 cm and a possession limit of 2 applies.

"All fishers aged over 18 years must also have a stocked impoundment permit for recreational freshwater fishing except at Beardmore dam which is not included on the Stocked Impoundment Permit Scheme (SIPS).”

He said changes were made to legislation to give greater protection to cod in 2014.

"Outside the closed season, Mary River cod is a no-take species in all waters except upstream of the walls of Cressbrook, Hinze, Maroon, Moogerah, North Pine, Somerset and Wivenhoe dams, and lakes Dyer (Bill Gunn Dam) and Clarendon.

"It was found that Mary River cod are breeding in the waters within and upstream of these impoundments, so a three-month closure was implemented to protect them during their spawning period.

"Fish caught during the spawning season puts them and their ability to breed at risk.”

For more visit www.fisheries.qld.gov.au.