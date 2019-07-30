Fishos left high and dry

LESS than a year after new vessel monitoring system regulation was rolled out, the contract between Option Audio and the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries has been cancelled.

The cancelled contract meant anglers were given less than two weeks to find a new provider.

Local fishermen have had trouble obtaining the units they need and have also had trouble receiving help with failed systems.

The units sit on vessels and the fisheries can track the movements of the boats of all commercial fishermen.

Bundaberg fisherman Peter Anderson said he had made many phone calls for help with his system when it failed nearly two months ago.

"We receive a text every morning - mine comes through at about 7.30 - saying it's operational and I didn't get one so I went and checked and it wasn't working,” Mr Anderson said.

"I phoned Brisbane, I phoned the supplier and the hotline and I'm still waiting for a call back.

"Eventually through a mutual friend who had the same failure, I was able to reboot it.”

He said he could not get on the water for nearly three days.

"If it's a good day and you can go out and then there's a roaring change in a few days and you can't go out to sea, it (the financial impact) can be thousands of dollars,” he said.

Mr Anderson said he heard others had the same issues.

"You aren't allowed to go fishing once you have an SMS from the supplier to say it's operational; if your unit fails you can't go to sea, it's that simple,” he said.

"A few of my mates have had them fail and they've had to wait.”

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett said the bungle meant fisherman had to stay at port until their unit worked.

"We're calling on the minister: it's time to review the VMS system, let's show some empathy and some dignity to those local fishermen that only want to do their job,” Mr Bennett said.

"How can our anglers be expected to continue to supply Queensland with seafood, let alone run a viable business, when all their time and energy must go into jumping though Labor's ridiculous hoops.

"Our fishers deserve better, they don't deserve to be left high and dry.

"The minister needs to accept responsibility and take action on getting these small businesses the refunds they deserve.”

Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said the system has been in place more more than 15 years.

"The LNP backed the extension of VMS in its 2014 report on fisheries reform, and the LNP backed that same report in its 2017 election policy on Fisheries,” Mr Furner said.

"You can't have a fishing industry unless you maintain fish and crab stocks. That's why we are implementing these reforms, to ensure a sustainable fishery for our children and grandchildren.”