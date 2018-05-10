Fisho trashes cat with extinguisher after drunken clash

IT WAS a moment of drunken recklessness fuelled by a verbal altercation that spurred fisherman Levi Jason Robert Watson to trash the boat of another man.

Wearing a collared shirt, pants and thongs, Watson yesterday stood in front of Magistrate Belinda Merrin in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to one count each of burglary and committing an indictable offence.

The court was told that Watson, 23, had been drinking at a boat party on November 19 when he and his co-accused travelled to a vessel named the Lady M to smash the inside with a fire extinguisher.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klassen said the actions of Warson caused $11,552 damage to the 4.5m catamaran, which the owner lived in.

"The defendant and his male friend and co offender were drinking alcohol on a house boat which was moored at Round Hill Creek, Seventeen Seventy,” he said.

"At this point they engaged in a verbal disagreement with the complainant and they left the house boat, boarded a small blue tender and motored over to the complainant's vessel which was some metres away.”

Snr Const Klassen said the two men entered the cabin area by sliding open a wooden door and then began trashing the vessel.

"They removed a metal fire extinguisher ... they then used it to smash a large hole in the front windscreen of the vessel,” he said.

Snr Const Klassen said the duo also smashed a television off its stand and deployed the fire extinguisher in the cabin.

The court heard the catamaran's owner caught the two when he made his own way home from the boat party.

Watson's defence lawyer, Edwina Rowan, said her client admitted he had been drinking heavily before the incident.

"He tells me he was intoxicated that evening at a staff Christmas party and that the victim was an uninvited guest,” she said.

"He certainly concedes his judgment was clouded.”

Ms Merrin fined Watson $3000 and ordered he pay $5776 in compensation to the cat owner.