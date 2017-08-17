Fishing sale to be held

BIG RED: Scott Svensson with his nephew Andon who caught his first red emperor while fishing off Bundaberg last weekend.

THE wait is over - Tackle World Bundaberg's annual Garage Sale is on this weekend.

Feel free to drop in and check out more than 2000 bargains in store and enjoy the free sausage sizzle.

This year there will be reps from Humminbird, Garmin, Minn Kota and Fusion to answer any questions you have regarding the latest electronics to help you land the catch of your dreams.

Last weekend, it was awesome to see so many bigger boats out on the water making the most of the magic weather conditions around the Bundaberg area.

With the calm conditions, a lot of guys decided to run a little further out around the Warregoes and the islands, and by all reports most boats managed to bring home a good feed including cobia, maori cod, coral trout, red emperor and grass sweetlip.

Once again, many boats reported seeing heaps of whales on all the popular marks, so if you're planning on heading out, keep that in mind and stay safe on the water.

There are still plenty of school mackerel and tuna active along our coastline.

Casting metal lures and retrieving them at high speed has been a very productive way of catching these fantastic sports fish.

Back to the rivers and creeks, and the Kolan, Burnett and Elliott rivers are all fishing well.

With the few warmer days this past week, mangrove jack and the odd barramundi have fired up taking both baits and lures.

There has been plenty of nice flathead, bream, grunter and still quite a few blue salmon caught in all these river systems, testing anglers' skills.

The word is that a few mud crabs are about and there are still good numbers of prawns in the deeper water in the Burnett with the low tide being the best time.

As I mentioned earlier, with the few warmer days we had this week, the barra in Lake Monduran have responded with quite a few barra around 70cm landed.

Afternoon sessions have been more productive with the good old Jackall Squirrel being this week's stand-out lure.