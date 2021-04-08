Menu
BUNDABERG FISHING: Nathan Sutton with a 90cm Barramundi he caught at Lake Monduran recently.
News

FISHING REPORT: Where to find fish over the magic metre mark

Mitch Beyer
8th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
BUNDABERG OFFSHORE

With the new moon tides this weekend, the trout and red throat emperor should be chewing in the shallows.

Using pilchards as bait and jigging 5" soft plastics will get you the bite.

With plenty of water moving the Spanish mackerel should be feeding as well.

Setting unweighted gar out the back while you're fishing for reefies on the bottom sure is a deadly technique.

BUNDABERG INSHORE

The Spanish mackerel should be thick on all the inshore reefs this weekend.

One of the most exciting ways to catch them is definitely working poppers on the surface.

Halco rooster poppers have always been an effective popper for me.

Trolling hard body lures and gar is always a great way to catch them as well.

With the cooler mornings we've been experiencing, I'm sure there will be some snapper turning up as well.

Working soft vibes off the bottom has always been my favourite way to get the bite.

You will more than likely catch a cracker grunter as a bycatch as well.

BUNDABERG FISHING: Mitch Beyer with a great Spanish mackerel he caught recently.
BURNETT RIVER

The Burnett has been producing some cracking sized flathead over the past week.

These fish have mostly been caught on 3" paddle tail soft plastic's slow-rolled over sandbars.

There's also been a few nice bream starting to turn up as well.

Fishing over rock bars towards the top of the tide has been the best bite time.

Don't forget to throw the crab pots in as well, because that bit of fresh from the rain and big new moon tides will be getting the mud crabs on the move.

BUNDABERG FISHING: Nathan Sutton with a 90cm Barramundi he caught at Lake Monduran recently.
THE KOLAN RIVER AND BAFFLE CREEK

These two systems are still producing some late season Mangrove Jack.

Most of these fish are getting caught on live bait and prawn imitation plastics.

The shallow rock bars seem to be where they are biting best.

There's also been some really good sized queenfish being caught towards the mouth of these two systems as well.

Working surface lures where the bait is flickering will always get you into some live action.

Also, there's been some very nice whiting being caught as well, pumping yabbies and fishing the incoming tide should produce a nice feed of tasty whiting.

LAKE MONDURAN

Lake Monduran is surely producing some trophy sized barra with plenty being caught over the magic metre mark.

Working Jackall Squirrels out of the timber and slow rolling paddle tail soft plastic's off points has been getting most of the bites.

Remember to fish the windblown points and bays and fish with confidence.

Tackle World Bundaberg

