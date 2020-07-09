FISHING REPORT: Where to drop a line this weekend

Shane Anderson and his son Ashton with the flathead and bream they caught recently.

ARE you looking to drop a line this weekend?

Check out this week’s fishing report from Dale Smith at Tackleworld Bundaberg to see where the fish are biting.

BUNDABERG OFFSHORE

At this stage the offshore forecast for the Bundaberg area is looking fantastic for this weekend.

Plenty of big boats ventured out offshore in the first week of the school holidays between Burnett Heads and 1770. Plenty of coral trout, red emperor, red throat emperor, grass sweetlip and hussar have been on the chew around the offshore reefs.

The Barjon and Althea are both holding plenty of baitfish, spanish mackerel and cobia.

If you reach the bottom, there is a fair chance of hooking a grass sweetlip, nannygai or a snapper.

BURNETT RIVER

The Burnett River has continued to fish well.

At this time of the year flathead are one of the most common captures around the sandbars and rock walls.

The bream fishing is starting to improve with some crackers caught during the local Tackle World Bundaberg Bream competition.

Our bream competition ends on July 31 so keep those pics coming in at info@tackleworldbundy.com.au for your chance to score those awesome prizes.

Some nice summer whiting were also on the chew with the big tides around the full moon last week.

BAFFLE CREEK AND THE KOLAN RIVER

There have been some excellent reports of big grunter up to 70cm caught recently in both the Kolan and the Baffle systems, as well as plenty of monster flathead, jobfish, bream and whiting to keep everyone entertained.

LAKE CANIA

Lake Cania is always a popular destination during the school holidays and the good news is that plenty of Australia bass have been caught.

Once the bass have been located with your sounder, they have been responding well to casting soft plastics, blades, tail-spinners and the Gang Banger G2 spoons which have all been working well.

Even though the temperature is a bit cold at this time of the year, the fishing can still really turn it on.

LAKE MONDURAN

This barra fishery continues to produce the goods even in winter.

Most of the barra caught last week were in the afternoon with some anglers landing up to five or six fish per session.

The new Samaki Redic hard body lures have been accounting for plenty of Monduran barra. Let’s hope this continues and by the end of the year Lake Monduran will be the place to come to land your metre barra.

SNAPPER AND PEARL PERCH SEASONAL CLOSURE

The seasonal closure for snapper and pearl perch will come into effect from 12.01am on July 15 and will run until 11.59pm on August 15.

During this time the snapper and pearl perch will be “no-take” species to protect the fish during spawning and to help rebuild stocks.

More information can be found on the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries website.