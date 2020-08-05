FISHING REPORT: The best places to wet a line this weekend

Natalie Curtis with the ripper grunter she caught last weekend.

Bundaberg offshore

The fishing offshore from Bundaberg has been red hot.

With the sharks calming down people have had a chance to get the trophy fish up.

Some of the sizes of the coral trout that have been caught around the Fifteen Mile area has been crazy.

We are coming into my favourite time of the year for chasing red emperor.

Using big baits and concentrating on the tide changes will get you the bite. Fingers crossed the weather plays the game for us this weekend.

Just remember to check the local forecast before heading out.

Bundaberg inshore

The grunter have been in really good numbers over the past couple weeks.

Jigging soft vibes and lightly-weighting squid to the bottom will get you into the grunter action.

Early mornings and late arvos seems to be always the hot time. There has also still been some squid getting around. Looking for them in front of the lighthouse at Burnett Heads is a great place to start.

Natalie Curtis with the ripper grunter she caught last weekend. Photo: Contributed

Burnett River

The Burnett River has been producing some cracker bream and flathead. The Town Reach has definitely been one of the standout areas for both of these species.

Towards the mouth there has been quite a few schoolie mackerel getting around. Trolling small hardbody lures and drifting with unweighted pilchards have been the standout techniques.

There has also been some good quality mud crabs being caught. With the size of the tides dropping I'd be putting your pots more so in the main channels.

Baffle Creek and the Kolan River

Both the Baffle and the Kolan systems have been producing some tasty whiting. Fishing the morning incoming tide will be the go.

With the small tides I'd be fishing more towards the mouth. There has been some cracker sized grunter as a by-catch as well.

The mangrove jack are also starting to have a chew. Slowly rolling paddle-tail soft plastics over rock bars and out of the mangrove roots has been doing the trick.

Lake Monduran

It's finally the month when Monduran starts to heat up. Quite a few of us are becoming super keen to go out there again.

A few anglers have been heading there and are already catching some very nice barra. Jackal Squirrels and Samaki Redic lures have been getting most of the bites.

Remember to fish the windblown points, and fish with confidence.

Snapper and pearl perch seasonal closure

The Queensland seasonal closure for snapper and pearl perch came into effect from 12.01am on the 15th July and will run until 11.59pm on 15th of August.

During this time the snapper and pearl perch will be "no-take" species to protect the fish during spawning and to help rebuild stocks.

More information can be found on the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries website at https://www.daf.qld.gov.au/business-priorities/fisheries/sustainable/sustainable-fisheries-strategy/fisheries-reforms

Till next time, keep it real.

Mitch Beyer, Tackle World Bundaberg