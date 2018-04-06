FISHING REPORT: Rivers the place to be again

NICE SIZE: Jordan Stoddart with the saratoga he caught at Lake Cania last weekend.

WELL, another week has zipped by and left us with more wind, so unfortunately there will be no more offshore fishing for the Bundaberg area for at least another week.

On the plus side, most of the local rivers, creeks and dams are fishing well.

BAFFLE CREEK AND KOLAN RIVER

Both of these systems have really started to clean up and are producing some quality fishing.

Some of the rock bars halfway upstream are producing some good sized mangrove jack and an odd barra.

Live baits are working well as are soft vibe lures.

Most of the deeper channels and gutters down towards the mouth have been producing some nice whiting, bream and flathead as well as the odd big grunter.

Those anglers putting in the effort also caught some nice prawns and mud crabs.

BURNETT RIVER

The Burnett is really shaping up well, again with some quality fish being caught.

Most of the rock walls from the mouth and upstream are covered in gold spot cod, so trolling hard body lures amongst the rock walls has been the go. Some of the deeper holes have some jacks and big grunter in them and live baiting is the go here also.

Further upstream on the sand flats there are good numbers of bream, whiting, flathead and some large sickle fish.

There are also mud crabs and good numbers of quality banana prawns about, making it well worth your while.

ELLIOTT RIVER

There is plenty of dart and whiting around the mouth of the Elliott, mainly on the making tide.

Upstream on the rock bars there has been a few jacks and the odd barra.

There are a few prawns in the deeper holes and it seems like the bottom of the tide has been best for the prawns.

LAKE WURUMA AND LAKE CANIA

Cania has been producing some quality bass and saratoga fishing with most fish being caught up the back of the dam in the timber. Spinnerbaits and Jackall TN60s have been working best.

Both Cania and Wuruma have been going really well on the red claw crayfish, with night time pot sets being best, and it hasn't been uncommon to get up to 200 crays overnight. Rockmelon has been one of the stand-out baits for the red claw.

LAKE GREGORY

Plenty of bass have been caught in the impoundment, mainly by fishing along the weed edges and up in the timber. Spinnerbaits and small soft plastics have been doing the damage.

LAKE MONDURAN

Monduran produced a few barra this week with plenty of fish to 80cm being caught.

Most have been taken well up the dam around the H area, and most have been caught on small lures with Jackall Squirrels or the new Jackson Divitis Minnows working a treat.

DAM LEVELS

Ben Anderson Barrage 98%

Ned Churchward Weir 101%

Paradise Dam 99%

Kolan Barrage 103%

Bucca Weir 101%

Fred Haigh Dam 101%

Claude Wharton Weir 100%

Jones Weir 99%

Boondooma Dam 43%