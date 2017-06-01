FISHING REPORT: Red-hot action out wide

TOP TROUT: David Svensson with the cracker coral trout he caught out wide off Bundaberg.

HOW good was that weather around the Bundaberg area last weekend and earlier this week?

This good weather allowed a lot of boats to head offshore, with the gutters out to the islands really turning on some red hot fishing.

There were some great catches of big red emperor, coral trout, red throat sweetlip and some monster tusk fish all from out wide.

The gutters produced some coral trout, grass sweetlip and a few big tusk fish as well. There were also a few cobia and spanish mackerel caught in these areas.

Most of the inshore reefs such as the Cochrane Artificial also fished well with plenty of big grunter and a few snapper all being caught.

Most of these smaller reefs have also produced a big number of school mackerel. High speed spinning with metal Flasha lures has been deadly on these mackerel.

Offshore conditions for the coming weekend aren't looking too flash, but luckily enough the local rivers are all still fishing well.

The Burnett River mouth and the leads are holding some school mackerel with an early morning high tide being best.

Most systems are still producing a good number of big bream, some quality sand whiting and a few flathead.

The rock walls and rock bars have been producing some estuary cod and the odd mangrove jack, and some of the deeper holes have produced a run of blue salmon. Live baiting or even using soft vibe lures has been a really effective way to catch these blueys.

It's been a great week for fishing Lake Monduran, with some good numbers of barra to 90cm being caught.

There is lots of active bait around the dam and this gets the barra fired up. Using small lures that match the size of the bait is the way to go.

Lures such as the LiveTarget Swimbait series soft plastics and Lucky Craft Pointers have been stand-out lures up at Monduran.

So, chasing a barra this weekend could be a good option to get out of the wind.

DAM LEVELS

Ben Anderson Barrage: 96%

Ned Churchward Weir: 101%

Paradise Dam: 93%

Kolan Barrage: 102%

Bucca Weir: 101%

Fred Haigh Dam: 100%

Claude Wharton Weir: 101%

Jones Weir: 98%

Boondooma Dam: 52%