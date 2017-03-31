FISHING REPORT: Rain to get prawns, crabs going

TOP CATCH: Luke Kerin used a black and gold Slick Rig with a TT Stinger hook to catch this barramundi at Lake Monduran.

WE HAVE seen some interesting weather this week from ex-tropical cyclone Debbie.

She left her mark up north and dumped some rain along the coast as it moved inland.

This rain has put a fresh flow down most of the rivers and creeks. Although a fresh sometimes slows down our fishing, in the long term it kicks the eco-system back into gear.

It will get the prawns and crabs moving and it will kick off the breeding cycle for many species of fish, so in turn next season's fishing should be red hot.

Before the rain most systems around the Bundaberg area fished well with the Burnett River producing some quality fish.

We still have a good run of big grunter up the top of the river, and grunter to 55cm have been caught.

There are a lot of smaller fish mixed with the bigger grunter so the key is using larger baits such as mullet fillets.

Things are starting to cool but there are still a few jacks and blue salmon about.

Good numbers of bream have started to show up with most of the rock walls being the places to look for a feed.

The Elliott River has also fished well as the water there is still the cleanest in our area.

There has been plenty of whiting and dart down around the mouth, with a few jacks in the upper reaches.

Lake Monduran will be worth a look as the past week has seen plenty of barra caught, with Bird Bay still being a hot spot.

Barra to 1m in length have been caught, and Squidgy Slick Rigs have been the favoured soft plastic for these big barra.

There has also been a few barra trolled up in the main basin. The hot lure for trolling the basin has been the Barra Classic 120mm 20+.

Just a note regarding marine flares:

Any flares you carry must be in date.

Flares have a life span of three years and must be replaced before they expire.

The expiry date is printed on the flare.

There are severe penalties for misuse of flares, including the cost of labour, risk incurred or loss sustained as a result of misusing flares.

If you have any expired flares lying around at home or in your boat, you can drop these off to Tackle World Bundaberg for disposal.

There are other flare disposal locations and these can be found on the Maritime Safety Queensland website at www.msq.qld.gov. au/Safety/Distress-signals/ Flare-disposal-locations.

DAM LEVELS at 4pm today

Ben Anderson Barrage: 122%

Ned Churchward Weir: 156%

Paradise Dam: 84%

Kolan Barrage: 160% (last reading at 2.45pm on Wednesday)

Bucca Weir: 168%

Fred Haigh Dam: 98%

Claude Wharton Weir: 146%

Jones Weir: 134%

Boondooma Dam: 38%