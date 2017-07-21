FISHING REPORT: Plenty of reef fish in the sea

CATCH: Tackle World Bundaberg team member Tim Mulhall with a cobia (black king) he caught off Burnett Heads last weekend.

THIS is generally a magic time of year to wet a line around the Bundaberg area.

With a few cool, foggy mornings, locals enjoyed a fantastic week of fishing the local hot spots.

This weekend isn't shaping up too badly wither, with Sunday being the pick of the two days at this stage.

Last weekend quite a few anglers headed offshore and although the conditions were rougher than the forecast, most boats managed to bring home a good feed of reef fish including red-throat emperor, sweetlip, coral trout, red emperor, hussar and parrot.

Good numbers of cobia and the odd black marlin were also providing plenty of entertainment for the guys who made the effort to get out and have a crack. Just keep an eye out for whales.

Big numbers have just showed up from Platypus Bay up through the islands and Southern Great Barrier Reef.

Good numbers of whiting have been caught at Burnett Heads this past week along with a number of school mackerel in the same location.

The whiting are biting well on strips of squid, yabbies, and Gulp Worms with either New Penny or natural colours working well.

Along the beaches, a few tailor have showed up, along with some nice whiting, dart and bream.

Back up the rivers and creeks there has been plenty of bream and flathead on the chew around the rock walls and the sandbars.

A few nice grunter and the odd salmon are also responding well to both soft plastics and live baits in the deeper holes in the Burnett.

On the freshwater scene, Lake Gregory has been fishing very well.

The bass have been responding well to surface lures early with the new Micro Pompadour from Jackall working a treat.

Once the day warms up, try locating the bass that are schooled up in the middle of this awesome little lake.

Casting soft plastics, vibes and tailspinners through these schooled fish is a great way to catch good numbers of Australian bass at this time of year.

DAM LEVELS