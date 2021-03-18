FISHING REPORT: Millions of mac tuna along our shores

Dale Smith with his recent catch at Lake Monduran.

BUNDABERG OFFSHORE

Firstly, how good was the rain Bundy received over this past week?

The bad news is that the weather is meant to hang around for the next few days which may inhibit offshore action this weekend.

As you know, the weather can change at any time, always check the weather before heading out.

BUNDABERG INSHORE

At the moment there are millions of Mac Tuna right along our coastline.

Casting small metal lures into the schools of tuna, and then retrieving them back at high speed has provided plenty of action for local anglers.

Just keep in mind that the bait the tuna are eating is only small, so downsizing your lures might be the key to success.

Other areas such as the Two Mile and the Cochrane Artificial Reef have also started producing some big quality grunter, squire, sweet lip and school mackerel.

Mitch Beyer with a Spanish Mackerel he caught recently around the region.

BURNETT RIVER

This is always a magic time of the year to fish the Burnett River.

Good numbers of bream are hanging around all the rock walls and in town around all 3 bridges.

A few blue salmon, tarpon, and queen fish have also shown up in the town reach of the Burnett.

Once again there’s been some good mud crabs and a few prawns in the deeper holes in the Burnett.

With the recent rain things should only get better.

THE KOLAN RIVER AND BAFFLE CREEK

Both of these systems are fishing well leading up to Easter in a couple of weeks.

The word is that there has been some really nice grunter and flathead caught around the mouth of both systems this past week.

Mangrove jack have still been active around much of the main rock bars up top of both these systems. A few weeks leading up to Easter has traditionally been an excellent time for crabbing these rivers. Putting a few pots in this weekend should secure you a good feed.

LAKE MONDURAN

There are a few spots still up for grabs for the Humminbird Fishing Classic held on March 26 to 28.

Leading up to the full moon during this time, the lake should be fishing great this month.

I recently fished Lake Monduran last weekend and landed a couple of crackers around the 90cm mark, which were extremely challenging to extract from the many trees.

The amount of barramundi we are seeing on side imaging is amazing.

Casting suspending hard body lures or soft plastic swimbaits through the treetops has been working extremely well.

If you’re thinking of heading to Monduran, make sure your gear is up to scratch.

Give us a call or drop instore for the latest information on Lake Monduran.

