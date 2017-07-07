FISHING REPORT: Mackerel thick up and down the coastline

GOTCHA: Glen Boys with the school mackerel he caught off Burnett Heads recently.

HOW good has the weather been around Bundaberg for the school holidays?

I'm sure all the kids are making the most of the magic condition and, going by all the photos we keep seeing, a lot of good fish have been caught.

With the perfect conditions, the boat ramp at Burnett Heads has been packed, and by all reports the coral trout, sweetlip, hussar, cod and parrot have been on the chew.

A few Spanish mackerel and big cobia have also been testing anglers' drags out on the wider grounds as well.

There's also been plenty of activity on the closer inshore reefs off Bundaberg.

It was awesome to see so many smaller boats getting stuck into a few nice grunter, quality snapper and school mackerel, which seem to be thick right along our coastline.

Good numbers of winter whiting have schooled up and are being caught between Burnett Heads and Woodgate with the Gulp Worm from Berkley being irresistible to the whiting.

This is always a magic time of the year to fish the Burnett, Kolan and Elliott rivers. All three are fishing very well with big bream and flathead being the two main species keeping the school kids entertained over the past two weeks.

A hot soft plastic on the bream has been the 65mm Squidgie Prawn Wriggler smeared in S-Factor and rigged on a 1/0 jighead.

This has been working very well around the Burnett's many rock walls.

On the freshwater scene, plenty of bass have just started to school up in the deeper parts of Lake Gregory.

These bass can be targeted using soft plastics, small Vibes, Tail Spinners and Spinnerbaits.

Winter can be a great time to fish Lake Gregory as the bass can be caught on many different techniques.

Even though things have cooled down, the barramundi in Lake Monduran have still been active.

The afternoon sessions up the back of shallow, sun-warmed bays using suspending lures like the Jackall Squirrel have definitely been worth a go.

