FISHING REPORT: Live bait a winner for offshore

Louis Webster with his first tuna, caught using a Halco Laser Pro off Burnett Heads.

Bundaberg offshore

The offshore reefs around the Bundaberg area have been fishing amazing over the past week.

Plenty of trophy-sized red emperor and coral trout have been caught.

CATCH OF THE DAY: Bronson Magin with the mangrove jack he caught at Booyan last weekend on a large live mullet.

Plenty of the big bar cheek trouts have been caught around the Fifteen Mile area.

Fresh flesh bait and live baits have been the standout baits to chase them.

Make sure you don't go out there without bait jigs because livies can change your day when the fishing is slow.

Ben and Hunter Cole with the big Spanish mackerel they caught while fishing inshore last weekend.

There's also been heaps of cobia getting around.

Hopefully the weather plays the game for us this weekend. The small tides will be in our favour while fishing the deep.

Bundaberg inshore

The inshore reefs have fired up over the last couple of weeks, with Spanish mackerel and one metre plus queenfish being the prize captures.

Most of the Spanish are being caught on live baits.

The schoolie mackerel have also shown up in really good numbers.

Getting your bag limit in under an hour has been easy to do. Floating pilchards and fast retrieving 50g flasher spoons have been the deadly techniques.

Kahn Ashmore with the trevally he caught in the Burnett River recently.

Burnett River

The Burnett has been producing some very nice fish with nice-sized grunter and bream caught.

Most of the grunter have been caught on Gulp soft plastics and soft vibing lures.

The bream have taken a liking to small Zman Grubz slowly twitched off shallow rock bars.

There's also been some cracker sized mangrove jack caught over the 50cm mark.

Baffle Creek and Kolan River

The Baffle and the Kolan have been fishing unreal for flatties and jacks. The start of the outgoing tide early in the mornings this weekend will be the ideal time to target them.

There's also some trophy-sized barra roaming around the deeper holes.

Lake Monduran

Lake Monduran again fished very well over the weekend.

Early mornings and late afternoons are the hot bite times.

Jackal Squirrels and 4" soft plastics have been the standout lures to get the bite.