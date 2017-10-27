News

FISHING REPORT: Last chance for saltwater barra

GOTCHA: Dale Smith with a nice bass caught last weekend.
by Dale Smith, Tackle World Bundaberg

DUE to the amount of rain we have received over the past fortnight, writing a fishing report for the Bundaberg region has been a little difficult.

If you are keen to wet a line this weekend, I would recommend fishing around our river mouths where I have seen some nice flathead, bream, whiting and grunter being caught.

There is a slight chance for the bigger boats to have a crack at reef fishing but with the northerlies that are predicted for this weekend the seas will still be a bit lumpy.

All this freshwater has fired up a few mud crabs; just take care where you are setting your pots because there is still a lot of weeds, timber and rubbish floating in the Elliott, Kolan and Burnett systems.

This weekend will be the last chance to target saltwater barramundi before the annual three-month closure starts at noon next Wednesday, November 1.

Casting soft plastics or trolling hard body lures once again around the mouths of the Burnett and Kolan rivers should be well worth a go before the closure period starts.

Another option is to try fishing our fresh-water impoundments. I hear that Lake Gregory is fishing well for Australian bass and the odd saratoga but it's the impoundments in the South Burnett region with Lake Bjelke-Petersen, Lake Boondooma and Lake Wuruma all fishing and red clawing very well.

I did a quick run over to Boondooma last Friday and, for the few hours I was on the water, I managed to land about 40-50 Australian bass, mainly casting Jackall Dera Coups, Bassman Spinnerbaits and Keitech Swing Impact Soft Plastics.

Finally, a quick good luck to the few Bundaberg teams fishing both the Rockhampton Barra Bounty and the Australian Barra Tour in the impoundments around Mackay and Proserpine.

Hope you lads smash them and we'll hopefully have some better news for our region next week.

Bundaberg News Mail
