FISHING REPORT: Inshore reefs attract anglers

Dale Smith, Tackle World Bundaberg | 10th Mar 2017 4:55 AM
GOTCHA: Mitchell Beyer with a solid spanish mackerel he caught off Bundy last weekend.
GOTCHA: Mitchell Beyer with a solid spanish mackerel he caught off Bundy last weekend.

WHAT a difference a bit of good weather makes.

With the lighter winds last weekend, it was awesome to see so many people out and about making the most of what Bundaberg has to offer.

The inshore reefs fished extremely well. A few switched-on young anglers had some amazing sessions with large Poppers and Stick Baits over the shallow reefs.

Large schools of tuna and queenfish, with the odd 20kg-plus spanish mackerel and giant trevally mixed in, tested anglers' skills and equipment.

With all the hot weather, the mangrove jack have continued to play the game. During this past week we've heard lots of reports of barramundi, mangrove jack, grunter, flathead and large summer whiting, and all these species should only improve as we approach the full moon on Monday night.

Good reports have come in from the Baffle this week. Some really nice grunter and jack have been caught throughout, both on lure sand baits. As well, a few big whiting and flathead have showed up around the many sand bars around the mouth.

On the freshwater scene, Lake Gregory has been the place to go to catch a few Australian bass. These hard-fighting sports fish have been responding well to Poppers worked close to the weed edges. Once the day warms up, Spinnerbaits have been doing the trick in 10-15 feet of water.

Good news that Lake Monduran Sponsor a Barra Inc has raised enough to start a feasibility study for an electronic barrier to save the barra in the dam from future flooding.

I'm planning a trip up to Monduran tomorrow night. Good numbers of barra seem to be back in the main basin and Bird Bay and, with northerlies predicted, it will be a good place to start.

The hot lures last week were Lucky Craft Pointers, Squidgie Slick Rigs, Zerek Flat Shads and Jackall Smash Minnows and Squirrels.

