FISHING REPORT: How cyclone Niran could change your plans

BUNDABERG INSHORE

With the cyclone up north and the torrential rain it has produced, the coastal areas are not looking very good to get offshore from Bundaberg this weekend.

It may be time to do a bit of maintenance on the trailer and a chance to re-wire the boat.

Always check the weather forecast before heading out.

BURNETT RIVER

Before heading out for a fish, put the crab pots in.

We have had good reports of decent sized bucks being caught.

With the warmer weather still hanging around, barramundi and mangrove jacks are still very lively.

Best baits to use are live poddy mullets or sprat for the jacks.

Doing the hard work and throwing the cast net will pay off in the long run.

If you are looking to catch them on lures, use vibes tight to snags for the deeper water species and jerk baits for shallow or even on the surface.

We have also had good reports of grunter, flathead and bream being caught.

Baits to use are local prawns from your nearest tackle shop or freshly caught in the cast net as there are still a few prawns in the river.

Other baits to use include mullet, sprat, white bait and cut pilchards.

Brayden Zunker with a mud crab caught in the Kolan River.

KOLAN RIVER / BAFFLE CREEK

These two rivers would have to be our best rivers in the local area for barramundi and Mangrove Jack.

To catch one of these species you still need to do your homework and put in the hard yards.

Get up early and throw the cast net to get live bait. If you put in the effort you will be rewarded.

Pumping yabbies on the low tide and fishing the incoming tide will get you a feed of whiting, bream, grunter or flathead.

Also put your crab pots in before heading out for a fish.

LAKE GREGORY

This little lake is a great place for learning how to catch fish on lures.

Bass can be caught on a variety of lures from surface, spinner baits, jerk baits, crank baits, blades and soft plastics.

There have been plenty of fish caught around the weed edges on spinner baits.

Cast different kinds of lures until you find what the fish want on the day; as it may change.

Very good by-catches on this lake are barramundi and saratoga.

Maybe you could be the lucky one to catch that trophy fish?

Kahn Ashmore with a King Prawn.

LAKE MONDURAN

With the temperature of the water in the lake still around 30 degrees, the fish are still out in the deeper water.

Trolling along the timber line or creek beds with lures that get down to 10 feet, like the Classic lures in Gold or Guns 'n' Roses.

The larger Jackall Squirrel on gold has also been bringing in the fish.

If you are wanting to cast lures, fish have been caught using a technique of getting among the trees in 20 to 30 feet of water and cast big soft plastics like the Molix 140 and Barambah lures to get down to the thermocline in the 10 to 15 feet range.

If you want to be one of the 10 per cent of fishermen who catch the fish, get out where the fish are.

