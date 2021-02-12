FISHING REPORT: Good weather for dropping a line offshore

BUNDABERG OFFSHORE

With the weather for the Bundaberg area looking extremely good for the weekend, it's a very good opportunity for the smaller tinnies to get offshore.

There have been good reports of red emperor, coral trout, red throat emperor, parrot and pelagics such as spanish mackerel and cobia being caught lately.

Putting down a well-presented flesh bait or pilchard in the right area should land you a few of theses delicious table fish.

BUNDABERG INSHORE

With plenty of bait on the inshore reefs, pelagics are very plentiful.

Spanish mackerel, tuna, schoolie mackerel, queen fish and trevally have all been reported.

Trolling large hard body lures and dead baits has been catching most fish.

Casting metal slugs will also get you a feed.

BURNETT RIVER

The Burnett River is fishing very well at the moment, with a good variety of fish species being caught.

Plenty of prawns have been caught up through the river system over the past week.

Plenty of predatory fish are being caught, with barramundi, mangrove jack, grunter and big bream all being reported.

Before heading out for a fish put the crab pots in.

Good size mud crabs have been caught recently in the Burnett River.

THE KOLAN RIVER AND BAFFLE CREEK

For the amount of boat traffic these two river systems have, they seem to still be able to produce the goods.

Since the barramundi season has reopened, there have been reports of good sized barra, mangrove jack and grunter all being caught here.

Put the crab pots in and have a cast net handy.

Good reports of crabs and prawns are also coming out of these two river systems.

LAKE MONDURAN

Lake Monduran can be a hard dam to fish if you don't change it up every now and then.

Rex Hunt used to always say "It's no good fishing where the fish aren't".

If the water temperature is too hot and the fish are in the deep, that's where you need to be.

We have heard of good size and numbers of barra being caught all over the dam.

Some lures of choice have been the Jackall Squirrels and Classic lures in the 10 foot range.

Also, use these type of lures to cast around the deeper trees off the main river channels.

