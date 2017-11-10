Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

FISHING REPORT: Fresh brings life back to rivers

BASS FIRING: Corey Hanks with a quality Australian bass he caught earlier this week.
BASS FIRING: Corey Hanks with a quality Australian bass he caught earlier this week.
by Tim Mulhall, Tackle World Bundaberg

LOOKING into the weekend's forecast for the Bundaberg area, it is not looking too flash due to a strong south-easterly wind predicted.

Luckily last weekend was a cracker and a lot of boats headed offshore.

There were some fantastic catches reported.

Red emperor, coral trout and some monster sweetlip were all caught.

There was also a good number of cobia and spanish mackerel landed.

Also, earlier in the week the inshore reefs fired with grunter, snapper and a few jew all being caught.

Now, however, it will be back up the creeks and rivers due to the latest blow coming through.

Both Baffle Creek and the Kolan River cleared a bit on the last set of tides, pushing a few grunter and bream back into the mouths of these systems.

A few more tides to push some more salt back in should get the mangrove jacks on the move.

The mouth of the Burnett River has also sprung to life after the fresh.

There are heaps of bream along the rock walls, with some big grunter and some quality flathead further upstream, and some three-tooth jew and a few silver jew have been caught at the mouth of Rubyanna Creek. The Town Reach has also produced a few bream mainly on the tops of the tides.

The Elliott River and Coonarr Beach have both been fishing well also, with good numbers of flathead, whiting and dart. Again, making tides have been the best.

Lake Monduran has produced a few barra this past week.

Most have come from up the back of the dam.

Barra from 50cm-75cm have been caught and at this size they put up a great fight and are well worth catching.

Jackall Squirrels and Lucky Craft Pointers have been the go-to lures.

Lake Gregory has also fired up for bass.

Surface poppers early morning have been working a treat, and as the sun gets higher and the bass move off the edges, it is time to target them with Spinnerbaits and Jackall TN60 Vibes.

Topics:  bundaberg fishing report tackle world bundaberg

Bundaberg News Mail

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Best pubs in Queensland: Lex and Lady walk into a bar.....

Best pubs in Queensland: Lex and Lady walk into a bar.....

HALF a century ago drover Lex Cawthray rode his horse through the front bar of the Miriam Vale Hotel and now, aged 74, Lex proved age has not wearied him.

BREAKING: LNP commits to drug rehab facility in Bundy

ELECTION PROMISE: IWC CEO Ara Harathunian (centre), with Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett and the LNP's Bundaberg candidate, David Batt, has welcomed the party's promise. The IWC and the NewsMail have campaigned for a rehab facility for the region for two years.

State election promises keep rolling in

Wind blows back for weekend

FULL FEELING: Paul Otway shared this photo of a particularly high tide at Kellys Beach this week coinciding with a full moon.

Early morning, late arvo best times for swimming

LETTERS: NBN is a step back

LIFELINE CUT: Older residents are vulnerable as landlines don't work under the NBN when the power goes off, says a reader.

Landlines are a lifeline, says letter writer

Local Partners