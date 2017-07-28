FISHING REPORT: Fish firing offshore and in rivers

CATCH OF THE DAY: Tim Mulhall with a quality bream caught in the Burnett River on a Squidgy soft plastic.

HOW good has the weather been around the Bundaberg area this past week, with near-perfect conditions every day?

Those who had any time off to fish offshore scored well with the almost glass-calm conditions making it all worth it, and the fish were on the chew.

The wider grounds such as the Herald Patches and the Warregoes all fired with great catches of coral trout, sweetlip, parrot, cobia and nice red emperor.

A lot of the gutters and wrecks also fished well with more cobia, red jew, sweetlip and the odd big coral trout being taken from these areas.

The inshore reefs such as the Two-Mile and the Cochrane Artificial Reef also fired with some nice grunter, grass sweetlip, some good-sized squire and a few schoolie mackerel.

The mouth of the Burnett has been producing a good run of winter whiting. They are there in good numbers and are of reasonable size. Best results for catching these winteries is to use the artificial Berkley Gulp Worms as bait.

All the rivers along the coast seem to be fishing well. Good numbers of bream seem to be everywhere, and have been easy to catch.

Grunter and salmon seem to be in the deeper holes. Live-baiting or using metal vibes seem to be working best.

Most of the sand flats have also produced some quality sand whiting and flathead, with the last of the run-out tide being best.

Rumour has it that there are a few prawns still about with the low tide being the best time to have a look.

Lake Monduran produced some great barra fishing during those warm days and if this weather keeps up the barra should stay on the chew.