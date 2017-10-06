FISHING REPORT: Downpour brings out the crabs

ON THE LINE: Matthew Smith with a 73cm barra he caught at Lake Monduran last weekend.

AFTER such a long dry spell, Bundaberg finally received some welcome rain last weekend.

The only problem was thar when it started it didn't know how to stop, with Bundaberg receiving about 250-300mm of rain on a single day.

All our local rivers will be a little dirty from the local run-off but should start to clear up towards the weekend.

At this stage the forecast is looking okay for a chance to head offshore, with Sunday being the better of the two days. As always, check your local forecast as things can change.

The rain last weekend will benefit the fishing, prawning and crabbing over the next few weeks.

Everyone is predicting prawns to stick around in the deeper holes and the muddies should really fire up, so it should be worth putting in a few pots.

With those extremely hot days last week, just prior to the rain, good numbers of mangrove jack and barramundi were both on the chew.

A good option to catch a feed this weekend will be around our river mouths and local beaches.

Plenty of dart, whiting, bream and flathead should provide entertainment if you want to wet a line.

Best baits have been fresh yabbies, beachworm and peeled prawns.

In the second week of the school holidays I took the family up to Lake Monduran for a few days of camping and fishing. For the few days at the lake, we managed to land 15 barra up to 73cm in size and we were busted off just as many times.

Everyone we talked to seemed to be catching good numbers of barra with some stand-out lures being the Rapala X-Rap SXR-10 and the good old Jackall Squirrel.

Let's hope this action continues for the Annual Lake Monduran Family Fishing Classic on October 14-15. We hope to see you there!