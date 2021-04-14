FISHING REPORT: Boaties haul quality mix of reef fish

April Miller with a personal best 81cm flathead she caught in the Kolan River recently.

BUNDABERG OFFSHORE

With a couple of decent days weather last weekend, both the Burnett River and Agnes Water boat ramps were very busy.

By all reports most boats managed to land a quality mixed bag of reef fish including coral trout, red emperor, grass sweet lip and parrot.

Once again sharks were a problem, destroying lots of good fish.

George Simmonds with a 45cm Mangrove Jack he caught in the Kolan River recently.

BUNDABERG INSHORE

At this time of year, big Spanish mackerel turn up in good numbers off Bundaberg.

Young Mitchell was lucky enough to land a couple of cracking Spanish mackerel around Bargara last Sunday.

Slow trolling Halco Laser Pro’s, large pilchards and gar fish was the key to success.

With this latest cool change of weather, the snapper and grunter should be on the chew on the inshore reefs.

BURNETT RIVER

Once again, the Burnett River and Skyringville has produced some fantastic flathead over the last week.

Trolling hard body lures that dive down to around 2 meters have been working well, along with casting 3-4“ soft plastics.

Prawns have also been around in good numbers in all the usual haunts between the sugar port and Millaquin Mill.

Mud crabs have also been on the move so that might be fun to do with the kids on the last weekend of the school holidays.

Dale Smith with a Black spot Tusk fish he caught off Bundaberg last weekend.

THE KOLAN RIVER AND BAFFLE CREEK

With the latest rain, the Kolan River is definitely cleaner and the Baffle and is fishing slightly better.

There is still a few Mangrove Jack on the chew.

Holiday makers staying at Miara Caravan Park have had a good couple of weeks catching plenty of nice flathead, whiting and grunter as well as catching a good feed of mud crabs most days.

LAKE MONDURAN

April to May are still two awesome months to come up and fish at Lake Monduran.

Barra over the magic metre are becoming more and more common, along with sad stories of the big ones that got away.

These are strong fish, so your gear and knots need to be up to scratch.

Both soft plastics and suspending hard body lures are working equally well.

Lake Monduran is at a great water level exposing a lot of old timber lines and snags that have been covered for years.

Casting through or trolling along these timber lines off old creek beds, has been the key to landing a Lake Monduran barra over the past few weeks.

