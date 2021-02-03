FISHING REPORT: Barra are back on as season returns

BUNDABERG INSHORE

With the cooler mornings we are starting to experience around the Bundaberg area, the Spanish mackerel should really start turning up on the inshore reefs.

Using live bait, trolling hard body lures and throwing poppers on the surface are the best techniques to target them.

There’s also been plenty of queenfish, schoolie mackerel and tuna in close.

Flasha spoons and 5” soft plastics have been stirring up most of the action.

BUNDABERG OFFSHORE

With the very small tides this weekend fishing in the deeper water will be the go.

When chasing red emperor and other big trophy fish, big flesh baits are really hard to beat. Elkat size 8/0 gang hooks with a strip of mullet and a running 10 ball sinker is one of my favourite ways to chase them.

It would be a good time to chase coral trout and red throat emperor on soft plastics and soft vibes as well with the current being slower than normal.

BURNETT RIVER

The barramundi season is officially open and there are definitely some ripper sized barra in the Burnett at the moment.

Targeting them with soft vibes and prawn imitation plastics will get you most of the bites. We’ve always had most of our success on one hour either side of low tide.

There’s also been some really good numbers of grunter being caught.

They are great fun to catch on light line and are super tasty.

Don’t forget to have your cast net on board because there’s been a few prawns getting around as well.

Jake Bates with a barra he caught at Lake Monduran.

THE KOLAN RIVER AND BAFFLE CREEK

The Mangrove Jack are still the standout species that has been caught in these two systems. Slow- rolling hardbody lures over rock bars and out of mangrove roots has been getting most of the jack action.

There has been some cracking sized bream being caught as well, so don’t forget to have a flick for them.

Again, don’t forget to keep a cast net in the boat because there’s a few prawns getting around in these two systems as well.

LAKE MONDURAN

Lake Monduran is producing some total beasts of barra.

The biggest one that I’ve heard caught over the past week has been 122cm.

The barra definitely are sitting in the deeper water.

One of the standout techniques is definitely trolling for them at the moment.

Also, slow rolling paddle tail soft plastics on the bottom has been a deadly technique as well. The trusty Jackall Squirrels are still catching plenty of fish on the edges earlier in the mornings, before the water heats up though.

Tackle World Bundaberg

