Fishing reforms slammed by state's peak seafood body

Blake Antrobus
by
21st Jan 2019 1:00 AM
QUEENSLAND'S peak seafood body has slammed proposed reforms to the state's commercial fishing industry, claiming the State Government has not listened to commercial fishers.

The proposed reforms, revealed by Fisheries Minister Mark Furner in Maryborough on January 10, have exposed a stark divide between the commercial and recreational fishing sectors across the Fraser Coast.

Commercial fishers have expressed anger at proposed catch quotas and the introduction of by-catch devices, which they claim will limit their business.

Calling the reforms "predetermined", Queensland Seafood Industry Association president Keith Harris said the proposals did not address "the ongoing impacts of recreational fishing across any of our contested fisheries."

"As anticipated, quota is the default management tool for the net and crab fisheries despite industry predominantly not in favour of this as a management tool," Mr Harris said.

"In the trawl fishery there was limited supported for what amounts to zoning and it appears the government is set to allow larger trawl vessels into the fishery."

But recreational anglers claim the reforms are necessary to improve the management of fisheries across the state and to protect areas in the Great Sandy Strait Marine Park.

Directions outlined in the paper are expected to be implemented by September.

