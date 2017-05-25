Fishing looking top notch

THE weather forecast for the Bundaberg area at this stage isn't looking too bad for this weekend.

The south-easterlies are predicted to get up a little bit, so check your local forecast if you're thinking about heading offshore.

Most of the action over the past week has been in our local rivers and creeks.

The Burnett River has continued to produce the goods.

Species like blue salmon, flathead, bream and big grunter are showing up in good numbers as the weather starts to cool down.

It's been a lot of years since I've seen so many big summer whiting caught in the Burnett.

Whiting up to 42cm have been regularly caught around the shallow sand bars in the Burnett, with fresh yabbies and peeled prawns both working well as bait.

Rumour has it that a few prawns have showed up down towards the Port, so it's worth packing a cast net for your next fishing trip.

Baffle Creek is also fishing well.

Good numbers of blue salmon and grunter have been taken from the deeper holes and massive queenfish, flathead, bream and whiting from down towards the sand bars at the mouth of the Baffle.

The odd mangrove jack is also producing plenty of entertainment for anglers venturing up this way.

The Elliott River has been very popular lately.

At this time of year the Elliott starts to produce big flathead and whiting from Riverview through to the mouth.

One of my favourite forms of estuary fishing is chasing big flathead around the many sand bars in the Elliott, with soft plastics like Squidgie Wrigglers.

Quite a few barra have continued to play the game up at Lake Monduran.

At this time of year, fishing shallow points with deep water close by has been a good place to start.

A lot of the barra that have been caught have been between 50-70cm, so with a bit of luck this action should continue for the next few weeks before winter kicks in.