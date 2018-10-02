Fishing for gold at Lake Monduran

HOOKED ON A FEELING: Sharyn Smith hooked the first tagged barra in Lake Monduran since Support a Barra released them a year ago. INSET: Barramundi will be released into the lake.

FORGET a golden ticket, try your chances at a golden barramundi.

If you were looking for a reason to go fishing up at Lake Monduran, here's a $15,000 one.

A new competition organised by Rob Howell and the Bundaberg Regional Council, with major sponsor Bundaberg Toyota, is gearing up to hit the water.

The Bundaberg Toyota Golden Barra Comp is a first for the local lake. Mr Howell said the idea came to him when he saw a gold and white barramundi and asked to purchase it.

He said there would be a tagged gold/yellow, white and three silver barramundi which would carry their own reward.

Mr Howell said the gold barramundi, which has a $15,000 cash prize thanks to Bundaberg Toyota, and the white barra, which has a $9000 boat, motor and trailer prize package, were about 1m in length.

"They are going to be released in late October and the competition starts on November 1,” he said.

"(There's a) total prize pool of about $40,000.”

Mr Howell said he had already been met with a wave of positive feedback and believed the event would be a tourism boost for the Gin Gin area.

While being their first year, Mr Howell is hopefully that the competition will continue to grow in the future.

Competition ends on January 31, 2019. To register, visit www.lakem.com.au/goldenbarra/.