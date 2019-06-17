Fishing classic has increased number of competitors

NEW BOAT: Chris and Cienna Evans win at the Bundaberg VMR Family Fishing Classic raffle in 2017.

NEW BOAT: Chris and Cienna Evans win at the Bundaberg VMR Family Fishing Classic raffle in 2017. Paul Donaldson BUN250617VMR3

THE number of anglers signed on to compete in the fishing classic is 30 per cent higher when compared to the same time last year, according to the event coordinator.

Event coordinator Doug Krueger said the Volunteer Marine Rescue Bundaberg Family Fishing Classic could have record numbers but that it would be dependent on the weather.

"It is because we have got better prices, better boats,” Mr Krueger said, while trying to help pack up the event's raffle ticket display in front of Harvey Norman.

"We have over $110,000 this year in prizes, I mean, it's not second rate.”

He said that local businesses were supportive of the classic because they recognised the contributions of the Volunteer Marine Rescue.

"Anyone with a boat probably has been helped anywhere along the lines,” Mr Krueger said.

For the last three months the volunteer group has been selling raffle tickets across Bundaberg for prizes which includes three Quintrex 420 Busta open boats.

The raffle will be drawn during the three day event which will be held from June 28 to 30.