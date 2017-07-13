Fishing big business for tourist operators

A BARGARA businessman has formulated a plan that will help deliver our region to the world.

David Quarrell, from Associate Media, has developed a concept for a new web series that will document the tourism-based activities operating from our reef, specifically reef fishing.

In developing the concept, Mr Quarrell jumped on board with fishing charter company Big Cat Reality when they hosted a group from America.

"I have just spent nine days on the Big Cat Reality to film the crew and the visitors on that trip who had flown from the US just to experience the fishing that we have to offer,” Mr Quarrell said.

"Reality Fishing Charters is starting to get international recognition with people and the recent Facebook videos have received 50,000 views in just two days.”

Mr Quarrell said our beautiful stretch of coast had inspired him to develop the series, which he hopes to float to TV programs.

ON BOARD: Adam Nicholson on a Big Cat Reality fishing expedition.

"It doesn't take long to appreciate what we have on our doorstep. We are the gateway to the Southern Great Barrier Reef, have amazing diving and fishing opportunities, beautiful beaches and the internationally renowned Mon Repos Conservation Park. It is all right here,” Mr Quarrell said.

Over the past couple of years Mr Quarrell and his team have been working with The Fishing Show by AFN on 7Mate and the experience is what prompted him to begin promoting his own region.

Each series will follow a crew aboard a vessel as they travel to different attractions and venues.

"Fishing companies Zeikel, Wilson Fishing, Mustad and Zerek use these trips to test new gear as they know it will cop a punishment from the massive fish found in the places visited by the ship,” Mr Quarrell said.

"Shows such as The Fishing Show by AFN, Hook Line and Sinker and US series Monster Fish have filmed with James and the crew [from Big Cat Reality] as they know they will get great footage.

"I have a connection with this region and I would love to be a part of showcasing what we have to offer to the world.”