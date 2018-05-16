Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fishos are urged to have a say.
Fishos are urged to have a say. Mark Wilton
Environment

Fishers urged to have a say on sustainable strategies

16th May 2018 1:16 PM

FISHING enthusiasts have until Sunday to provide feedback to Queensland Fisheries which will form the next stages of the Sustainable Fisheries Strategies.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett encouraged local fishers to have their say on how Queensland's fisheries are managed by completing a short online survey.

"Don't miss the opportunity to have your say on how our state's fisheries are managed into the future,” he said.

"This Labor Government has a poor track record when it comes to community consultation and I want to make sure our local fishers have a say in how their industry is managed.”

The survey is available online at https://bit.ly/2IoYGlp. Mr Bennett urged locals to provide further more detailed feedback at fisheriesmanagers@daf.qld.gov.au.

More information about the strategy is available online at www.daf.qld.gov.au.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Bundy newlyweds make quick stop for burrito

    Bundy newlyweds make quick stop for burrito

    Offbeat YOU'VE just got hitched and what's the first thing you feel like doing as a married couple? Stop by Guzman y Gomez for a burrito, of course!

    • 16th May 2018 1:49 PM
    Crazy frog survives on computer bugs

    Crazy frog survives on computer bugs

    Offbeat Frog found in PC making 'croaking noises'

    • 16th May 2018 1:42 PM
    Council says plan for more pokie play would affect town

    premium_icon Council says plan for more pokie play would affect town

    Council News Request to extend poker machine hours at Bargara club

    • 16th May 2018 1:10 PM
    POLICE RAIDS: Dangerous drugs, ammunition found

    premium_icon POLICE RAIDS: Dangerous drugs, ammunition found

    News Community information helps police find drugs

    Local Partners