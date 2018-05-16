Fishers urged to have a say on sustainable strategies

Fishos are urged to have a say.

Fishos are urged to have a say. Mark Wilton

FISHING enthusiasts have until Sunday to provide feedback to Queensland Fisheries which will form the next stages of the Sustainable Fisheries Strategies.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett encouraged local fishers to have their say on how Queensland's fisheries are managed by completing a short online survey.

"Don't miss the opportunity to have your say on how our state's fisheries are managed into the future,” he said.

"This Labor Government has a poor track record when it comes to community consultation and I want to make sure our local fishers have a say in how their industry is managed.”

The survey is available online at https://bit.ly/2IoYGlp. Mr Bennett urged locals to provide further more detailed feedback at fisheriesmanagers@daf.qld.gov.au.

More information about the strategy is available online at www.daf.qld.gov.au.