Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Three fishermen were rescued in the dead of the night after they spent hours clinging to their capsized boat in waters off the coast of Gippsland.
Three fishermen were rescued in the dead of the night after they spent hours clinging to their capsized boat in waters off the coast of Gippsland.
News

Fishermen rescued after clinging to capsized boat for hours

by Aneeka Simonis
11th Dec 2020 8:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A group of fishermen have been rescued after a night stranded at sea near Gippsland.

Emergency services were called to waters about 7km south of Port Welshpool following reports three fishermen were clinging to the hull of their 4.5m capsized boat.

The men had been holding on for several hours before managing to retrieve a phone and contact triple-0.

 

 

The police Air Wing was sent out to search for the fishermen, located west of Snake Island.

The Port Welshpool Coast Guard rescued the men before they were taken to hospital.

Water Police will attend the scene later on Friday to retrieve the upturned boat and investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

aneeka.simonis@news.com.au

@AneekaSimonis

Originally published as Fishermen rescued after clinging to capsized boat for hours

search and rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Bundaberg is full of good news stories and here are just some of the things that made us smile from across the region this week

        NAMED AND SHAMED: Drink drivers front up to our courts

        Premium Content NAMED AND SHAMED: Drink drivers front up to our courts

        News Here are some of those who have appeared at Bundaberg, Childers and Gayndah...

        New boutique setting big trends for tiny people

        Premium Content New boutique setting big trends for tiny people

        News Inspired by online trends a loving aunty has started her business offering...

        BEACH REPORT: What to expect this weekend

        Premium Content BEACH REPORT: What to expect this weekend

        News Surf Life Saving Queensland’s Craig Holden advice for beach-goers as the school...