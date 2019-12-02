Industry fears controversial spit plans would sink business

The Department of Transport sought advise on how to promote commercial development of water rights and the land occupied by its buildings to the left of the road. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

ANY plans to introduce residential or resort development on Queensland Transport land at the end of Mooloolaba Spit would threaten a port and industry that employed thousands of people, one of the state's leading seafood businesses has declared.

Heidi Walker managing director/owner, of Walker Seafoods fears any resort or residential development at the end of the Spit would result in conflicts that would leave Queensland’s largest trawl fleet and the Australia east coast’s largest tuna fleet with nowhere to go. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

Heidi Walker of Walker Seafood said Mooloolaba was the last available commercial fishing port for the state's largest trawling fleet and the largest tuna fleet on Australia's east coast.

She said the precinct had one road in and out, was already congested and its major industry would be compromised to the point of not being able to operate in conflict with further residential or resort development.

"Mooloolaba is one of the best commercial fishing ports in Australia," Ms Walker said. "It's really important and provides seafood for the whole of Australia. There's nowhere else to go."

Maroochydore MP Fiona Simpson has put three questions on notice to Transport Minister Mark Bailey relating to a quote requested for commercial advice for what his department described as a Mooloolaba Spit Development Opportunity.

He has until January 6 to provide a detailed response including whether he would rule out any plans for a high-rise development or a development over the current height limit on the site.

Ms Simpson has also questioned what plans were in place to consolidate marine services on the Spit and to better use the space to provide greater public access to the parkland and waterfront.

Ms Walker said creation of open space of residents would deliver greater benefit while not compromising the operations of a thriving commercial port.

"The population is growing here," she said. "We need those spaces and the traffic is already getting busier all the time."

In a statement Transport Minister Mark Bailey did not declare despite being asked whether he supported a resort-style or residential development as part of a consolidation of Transport assets on the Spit. Nor did he commit to directly his depart not to pursue redevelopment that may conflict with the activities of the commercial port.

Mr Bailey said there was no development proposal currently before the State Government.

"That was made clear to Fiona Simpson a fortnight ago and I'm happy to make it clear once again," he said.

"Fiona Simpson will also get the same message from me next month.

"Fiona Simpson has watched this site run down over the 27 years she has been a Sunshine Coast MP including her term as Speaker of the Parliament.

"A number of buildings at this site are now disused and it's not the best use of public land.

"That is why TMR is at the early stages of investigating potential opportunities to reinvigorate the site, consistent with the master plan and community expectations.

"The department would work closely with the community, council, local businesses and stakeholders should any new proposal appear, and would make sure the local community has the opportunity to be consulted about it.

"There's a masterplan that was developed in 2009 based on strong community views, and I can assure locals that TMR will respect that plan should any proposals manifest.

"We know the Spit is a popular location for local residents, visitors and businesses and we don't want it to become decrepit over time."