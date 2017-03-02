Fishermen caught out in green zone

NO GO: Fishermen have been caught fishing illegally in the Great Barrier Reef.

EIGHT people have been caught illegally fishing in waters off Bundaberg in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park.

Of the five incidents, four were detected by helicopter or vessel patrols and the other was reported by a member of the public.

Fishing in protected zones within the reef can attract a fine of $1800 and authorities have issued a warning that patrols are being conducted day and night.

The incidents occurred in the Capricorn Bunker Group of reefs and islands and included line fishing in green zones at Polmaise, Wilson and Llewellyn Reefs, line fishing in the no-access scientific zone at One Tree Island Reef and spearfishing in the PA-SMA yellow zone at Wistari Reef.

Dedicated on-water and aerial patrols over the Christmas break resulted in a total of 48 incidents being recorded, threatening the health and resilience of the reef.

Most of the incidents occurred between December 10 and January 22, with one report from a member of the public leading to the interception of an incident at the Second World War Catalina aircraft wreck, south-east of Cairns, which is in a highly protected green zone.

Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority field management director Richard Quincey said upholding compliance was an important priority for the authority, particularly given some Marine Park users continued to ignore the rules.

"Welcoming people to the Marine Park is an important part of what we do, however there is no excuse for not knowing and following the rules,” Mr Quincey said.

He said there was strong evidence to show zoning contributed to healthy fish stocks and the overall health of the Reef.

"Research indicates the current Marine Park zoning - which came into effect in 2004 - is having a range of positive benefits, including allowing the offspring of fish living in green zones to spill over into other zones where they can be taken,” Mr Quincey said.

"There is also emerging science to suggest that reefs in green zones are more resilient to coral bleaching, coral disease, crown-of-thorns starfish outbreaks and severe weather, and can recover from impacts like cyclones faster than reefs outside green zones.

"It's vital we respect rules that protect these areas and our iconic Great Barrier Reef more widely, so future generations can also enjoy it.”

To report suspected illegal fishing, click here or phone 1800 380 048.