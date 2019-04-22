Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A rock fisherman was pulled from the water by surfers at Boulder Beach, Skennars Head.
A rock fisherman was pulled from the water by surfers at Boulder Beach, Skennars Head. Graham Broadhead
Breaking

Fisherman 'unresponsive' after being washed off rocks

Aisling Brennan
by
22nd Apr 2019 12:21 PM | Updated: 1:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 1.10pm: AMBULANCE crews have been performing CPR on a man who was washed off the rocks at Boulder Beach earlier today.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman confirmed the man had gone into cardiac arrest as crews continued to resuscitate him.

He found unconscious and unresponsive by surfers, who helped him from the water.

 

Original story: A FISHERMAN has been found unconscious by surfers at a popular beach near Ballina.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said emergency services were called to Boulder Beach at Skennars Head shortly after midday on Monday after reports a man, believed to be in his 40s, was washed off the rocks into the ocean.

"A group of surfers managed to help him get towards the beach," the spokesman said.

The fisherman's gear is still sitting out at Iron Peg, Boulder Beach.
The fisherman's gear is still sitting out at Iron Peg, Boulder Beach. Debby Milgate

"He is unconscious and unresponsive."

Three ambulance crews and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter were called to the scene.

The helicopter's critical care medical team was winched into the area to assist.

No further details are available at this stage.

A rock fisherman has been pulled onto Boulder Beach unconscious.
A rock fisherman has been pulled onto Boulder Beach unconscious.
ballina boulder beach editors picks fisherman northern rivers breaking news
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    POWER PRICES: Hinkler's nine candidates reveal their plans

    premium_icon POWER PRICES: Hinkler's nine candidates reveal their plans

    Politics ENERGY is a multi-faceted resource that affects all walks of life, so it's no surprise it's a major talking point leading up to next month's election.

    Man dies after being hit by car

    premium_icon Man dies after being hit by car

    Breaking Twenty-three-year old run over by ute

    BETTY'S VIEW: Easter's meaning lost

    premium_icon BETTY'S VIEW: Easter's meaning lost

    Opinion Is it really the silly season?