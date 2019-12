An experienced fishermen captured a video of a tiger shark in the water ski area at Golden Beach.

AN EXPERIENCED fisherman has captured footage of a Tiger Shark making its way through a popular Coast water ski area.

The "decent sized" shark was spotted in the Pumicestone Passage at Golden Beach by fisherman Dale King who identified it as a tiger shark after getting a good look.

Fishing Australia TV shared the video to Facebook saying Mr King had worked on trawlers for years.